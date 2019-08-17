European Paper Talk: Real Madrid still want 'dream' Neymar signing

Is Neymar going to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer?

The 2019/20 season started in Spain and Germany on Friday, but clubs still have until September 2 to complete any business.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

France

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not abandoned his 'dream' to sign Neymar and has been emboldened by Barcelona allowing Coutinho, their main bargaining chip, to join Bayern Munich on loan. (L'Equipe)

Monaco are interested in former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 29, who is a free agent after leaving the Reds at the end of June. He had been linked with Aston Villa. (L'Equipe)

Ajax, Milan and Lille are all keen on Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who joined from Toulouse in January. (Le10Sport)

Spain

Philippe Coutinho's exit could have a knock-on effect for Barcelona's negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and sporting director Leonardo saw the Brazilian as the most valuable player offered during negotiations, despite not being keen on a player-plus-cash deal. (Marca)

Valencia coach Marcelino has called up Rodrigo for their La Liga opener against Real Sociedad even though the 28-year-old is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid. (Marca)

Italy

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he is happy to have James Rodriguez as part of his squad. The Colombian playmaker had been linked with Atletico Madrid and Napoli this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

With Edin Dzeko renewing his contract at Roma, Inter Milan are looking for an alternative to lead the line with Romelu Lukaku. Paulo Dybala is one option, if Mauro Icardi moves to Juventus, while Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez is another. (Corriere della Sera)

If full-back Andrea Conti leaves Milan this summer - he has offers from Parma and Werder Bremen - the Rossoneri will replace him with Tottenham's Serge Aurier. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma's pursuit of Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren looks to be over after the two parties failed to agree a contract. Sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is considering Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino), Daniele Rugani (Juventus) and Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham). (Tuttomercato)

Milan have made a final offer of £34.7m plus a 30 per cent sell-on clause for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa. Los Colchoneros had hoped to receive around £50.2m for the striker. (Sky Italia)

Germany

Bayern midfielder Renato Sanches has made his desire to leave clear after getting just five minutes off the bench in Friday's 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin. "That is not a good situation for me," Sanches said. "It's the second time that I want to go to another club. But they won't let me go. Five minutes is not enough for me." Asked if he wanted to leave, the Portuguese replied: "Yes". (Sport1)

Serie A side Atalanta would like to sign Augsburg left-back Philipp Max. The German defender has been followed by Barcelona and Liverpool this summer. (Kicker)

Switzerland

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri says he will have to consider his future at Anfield if he is unable to secure more minutes this term. (Langenthaler Tagblatt)

Netherlands

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has told a press conference he "thinks Donny van de Beek is going to stay with Ajax this season". The Dutch prospect had been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid. (Various)