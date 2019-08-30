Christian Eriksen move pondered by PSG ahead of European deadline - Euro Paper Talk

PSG are reportedly set to make a late move for Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen

The European transfer window is coming towards a close but there are still several high-profile deals to be completed before September 2.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press and bring you all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

France

Paris Saint-Germain will launch a late move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen if Neymar rejoins Barcelona. (Le Parisien)

PSG also remain interested in Juventus star Paulo Dybala and could target Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi with both Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani out injured. (Le Parisien)

Lyon will make a loan offer for PSG full-back Stanley NSoki. The 20-year-old was wanted by Newcastle earlier in the summer but couldn't agree terms with the Magpies. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid and PSG have agreed deals for Keylor Navas and Alphonse Areola. Navas will join the Ligue 1 champions for around £14m and Areola will head to Spain on a season-long loan to provide competition for Thibaut Courtois. (RMC)



Spain

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will not renew his contract at Old Trafford as he remains intent on joining Real Madrid. The French star's current deal expires in 2021, although the Red Devils can take up an additional one-year option. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain are open to a deal for Neymar which includes Barcelona exchanging Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo. Yet none of the trio are convinced by a move to the French capital. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jonathan Viera is set to rejoin Las Palmas on loan just 18 months after he signed for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan for £10m. (AS)

Italy

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both interested in Juventus midfielder Emre Can. The Italians need to sell a midfielder this summer and hope to raise around £30m by selling the German who joined on a free from Liverpool. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is wanted by Parma, who hope to sign the 29-year-old on loan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are considering a bid for Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi after the Serie A side failed to strike a deal with Barcelona for Arturo Vidal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chris Smalling's loan move to Roma will end the Serie A side's interest in Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren and Juventus' Daniele Rugani. (Corriere dello Sport)

Monaco and Napoli are also interested in Icardi but will find it difficult to lure the striker away from Inter as he is determined to remain at San Siro despite not being in Antonio Conte's first-team plans. (Sky Italia)

England U20 international Stephy Mavididi has joined side Dijon on loan from Juventus. The Ligue 1 side have the option to make the deal permanent. (Various)

Germany

Barcelona full-back Juan Miranda has agreed a two-year loan deal with Bundesliga side Schalke. The 19-year-old was linked with a move to Juventus earlier in the transfer window. (Bild)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled out a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic. (Sport Bild)

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs' can also do deals until September 2.

