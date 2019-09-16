European Paper Talk: Manchester United scout Benfica star Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias has been watched by Manchester United

Portugal

Manchester United sent a scout to watch centre-back Ruben Dias in Benfica's 2-0 win over Gil Vicente. United will monitor the Portugal international ahead of a potential bid next summer. (Record)

Spain

Jurgen Klopp is top of the wishlists of Barcelona and Real Madrid. The La Liga giants would move for the Liverpool boss if either Zinedine Zidane or Ernesto Valverde departed this season or next summer. (AS)

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid would attempt to bring Virgil van Dijk to Spain if they were to appoint Klopp. The two clubs would have to pay a world-record fee for a defender to land the Dutch centre-back. (AS)

The Spanish Football Federation expect Barcelona's Ansu Fati to commit his international allegiance to Spain. The 16-year-old, who has two goals in three games this season, was born in Guinea-Bissau but has spent the majority of his life in Spain. (Sport)

Italy

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is close to signing a new five-year contract with Lazio. The Serbian midfielder was linked with Manchester United and Juventus this summer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a free transfer. The Serbian is out of contract next summer and has also been linked with AC Milan and Inter Milan. (Calciomercato)

Mario Mandzukic's agent will fly to Qatar to hold talks with Al-Gharafa over a potential switch from Juventus. If a deal can't be agreed, the Croatian will remain in Turin until January. (Tuttosport)

Inter are prepared to sell Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa to Flamengo for £16m. The 23-year-old has made just 10 appearances for the Serie A side since he signed from Santos for £26m in 2016. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Julian Nagelsmann believes his RB Leipzig side can challenge for the Bundesliga title this season. "In principle yes [RBL can challenge] and it isn't just us and Dortmund. But even when Bayern have a weak stretch they're always the most stable team over a full season." (Kicker)