Liverpool tracking PSV star Donyell Malen - European paper talk

Italy

Liverpool are interested in Dutch wonderkid Donyell Malen. The former Arsenal youngster has scored 10 goals in 13 games this season for PSV. (Calciomercato)

Lazio will make a move for Gennaro Gattuso if the club decide to sack Simone Inzaghi. Gattuso has been out of work since leaving AC Milan at the end of last season. (Il Messaggero)

Inter Milan are not interested in signing Nemanja Matic when his contract at Manchester United expires next summer. The Serbian has been offered to the Serie A side but Antonio Conte doesn't want the club to pursue a deal. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham scouts will be in attendance to watch Fiorentina's 20-year-old winger Riccardo Sottil take on Atalanta. Spurs are one of several clubs interested in the Italy Under-21 international. (Calciomercato)

Napoli plan to offer wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon contract extensions in the coming weeks after both made strong starts to the season. (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Spain

Jose Mourinho and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri would be targeted by Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane is sacked. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is also interested in Xabi Alonso, who currently coaches Real Sociedad B. (Marca)

Real Madrid are interested in Rennes' 16-year-old star Eduardo Camavinga, who shone against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season. There is also interest in the midfielder from Italy and the Premier League. (Marca)

Barcelona must raise £88m through player sales this season in order to comply with Financial Fair Play. Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal have already been linked with potential departures in January. (Marca)

Ernesto Valverde has said it would be a setback for Barcelona if 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati is called up to represent Spain at the Under-17 World Cup. The young winger, who has scored two goals in three games, would spend over a month away from the Camp Nou. (Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier is frustrated with his lack of first-team football this season. The Belgium international is out of contract next summer and has been linked with a move to Arsenal. (RMC)

Mauro Icardi has not been welcomed into the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room by Argentinian team-mates Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes while Edinson Cavani was not happy with the Ligue 1 champions decision to sign another striker. (L'Equipe)

Everton were interested in Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson but refused to pay the French club's £30m valuation. (L'Equipe)

Marquinhos is set to sign a new long-term contract with PSG after he turned down several advances from Barcelona in the past year. (Le Parisien)

Portugal

Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United this summer, has reiterated his desire to move to England. "Of course I'm happy but I have the desire to play England, this is the league I want to play." (O Jogo)