Juventus want to offload Paulo Dybala in January - European paper talk

Paulo Dybala could be on his way to the Premier League

With news of Spurs and Manchester United poised to renew their interest in a Juventus star, here's the back pages of Sunday's European papers.

There is plenty of news, views and gossip emanating from across the continent and our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Italy

Juventus will look to offload Paulo Dybala in January after Maurizio Sarri decided the Argentine can not play in the same attack as Cristiano Ronaldo. Tottenham and Manchester United were interested in the 25-year-old in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid's interest in Manchester United star Paul Pogba would not end if Zinedine Zidane was sacked, especially if the La Liga giants appoint the midfielder's former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. (Calciomercato)

Paul Pogba is still a target for Real Madrid

Brescia president Massimo Cellino hopes to sell Sandro Tonali - who has been dubbed the 'new Pirlo' - for close to £40m next summer. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and several Serie A sides have been linked with the 19-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Mario Balotelli has claimed he has trained harder in his first six weeks as a Brescia player than in the last 10 years. "The last time I was at this weight I was at Manchester City," the striker said. "I think I've worked harder in the last month and a half than I did in a decade of my career." (DAZN)

France

Manchester City were interested in Lyon star Houssem Aouar this summer but opted against signing the 21-year-old. The Premier League champions continue to monitor the midfielder, however. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain will be unable to exercise their £65m option to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter permanently next summer unless they sell players due to Financial Fair Player. (Le Journal Du Dimanche)

Claude Puel is open to a return to Monaco with current head coach Leonardo Jardim under pressure. "I've been close to coming back twice but didn't return as I felt like I was going in circles," he said. "But I could of course come back to Monaco." (RMC)

Spain

David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami hope to appoint Santiago Solari as the club's first head coach. The Argentine, a former Real Madrid teammate of Beckham's, has been out of work since leaving Los Blancos last season. (AS)

David Beckham will look to bring in his former Real Madrid teammate

Barcelona legend Xavi does not believe a return to the La Liga giants will be easy. "People expect a lot from me," he said. "It will be hard to find the time to return. It was very difficult to leave but neither will it be easy to come back." (Ara)

Turkey

Fenerbahce will rekindle their long-standing interest in Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in January. The Turkish side could offer to take the centre-back on loan until the end of the 2019/20 campaign. (Fotospor)