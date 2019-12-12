Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri wanted by Juventus - European Paper Talk

Juventus are reportedly beginning plans to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri

Italy

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is wanted by Juventus and the Serie A champions could make an offer for the 25-year-old next summer. (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan are prepared to pay £30m to secure the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta but a deal may not be completed until next summer as the 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Parma. (Corriere della Sera)

With contract talks between Gianluigi Donnarumma and AC Milan at an impasse, the goalkeeper's agent, Mino Raiola, has explored the possibility of the 20-year-old moving to Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli will look to sell Kalidou Koulibaly next summer

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has decided against gutting the club's first-team squad in January but will look to sell midfielder Allan and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly next summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Real Madrid are prepared to wait until the summer of 2021 to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain as the French star would then have only one year remaining on his contract. (Sport)

Real are prepared to wait until the summer of 2021 to sign Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius Junior has no intention of leaving Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain. He said: "PSG? My dream is to always play for Real Madrid. I want to make history here. A departure in January? I want to stay. I've never thought of leaving." (Marca)

Inter Milan are hopeful of signing Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona but the potential deals would not be completed until next summer. (Marca)

Real Madrid have maintained their interest in Ajax star Donny Van de Beek and could make an offer in January. However, the midfielder may opt to remain with the Dutch club to guarantee first-team football ahead of Euro 2020. (AS)

After Lautaro Martinez's impressive performance for Inter Milan against Barcelona on Tuesday night, the La Liga giants are prepared to pay the £93m buyout clause in the striker's contract. (AS)

And Barcelona will ask Lionel Messi to speak with Martinez in order to convince the Argentina international to move to the Nou Camp. (AS)

France

Atletico Madrid are prepared to sell Thomas Lemar in January. The France international joined the La Liga side for £50m in the summer of 2018 but has scored just three times and is no longer in Diego Simeone's first-team plans. (France Football)

Atletico are prepared to sell Thomas Lemar in January

Paris Saint-Germain will look to sell midfielder Leandro Paredes in January to free up space in their squad to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are set to hold talks with the representatives of Erling Haaland as the Bundesliga club look to beat a host of European sides in the race to sign the 19-year-old striker from Red Bull Salzburg. (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Dortmund are set to hold talks with the representatives of Erling Haaland

