Donny van de Beek: Manchester United January move ruled out by Ajax midfielder

Donny van de Beek has ruled out joining Manchester United in January

Donny van de Beek says he will not join Manchester United in January and will remain at Ajax until at least the end of this season.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified the Netherlands international as a midfield target during the January transfer window.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Van de Beek, but the 22-year-old dismissed the possibility of leaving last season's Champions League semi-finalists this month.

"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment," Van de Beek told FOX Sports Netherlands after Ajax's friendly against Club Brugge in Qatar.

"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.

"These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."

Ajax were eliminated from this season's Champions League at the group stage

Van de Beek, who has scored eight goals in 24 games for Ajax this season, did not rule out signing for United in the summer.

Asked whether he could see positives and negatives in a possible move to United, De Beek said: "You can look at it like that.

"It is not something that is in my mind right now, but what you say is true."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.