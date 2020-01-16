Boubakary Soumare: Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for his capture

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is expected to be heading to the Premier League this month

Boubakary Soumare is set to decide between signing for Manchester United or Chelsea before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal are said to be no longer in the running for the sought-after Lille midfielder, and neither are Real Madrid nor Valencia.

United and Chelsea have held talks over the player but no decision is expected to be made before Lille play Paris-Saint-Germain on January 26.

The 20-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years left on his Lille contract, is a box-to-box midfielder in the mould of Paul Pogba and has impressed across 23 appearances in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League.

Soumare is expected to be the only one of Lille's promising young stars to be sold this month.

