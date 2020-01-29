Krzysztof Piatek: Milan reject Hertha Berlin bid for Tottenham target

AC Milan have rejected a bid from Hertha Berlin for Tottenham target Krzysztof Piatek, according to Sky in Italy.

Milan want to sell Piatek permanently before the January transfer deadline but considered the Bundesliga side's offer to be too low.

Spurs remain in talks with Milan but are yet to agree a deal for Piatek. They prefer an 18-month loan deal, as they look for a player to fill in for the injured Harry Kane.

Piatek's father Wladyslaw recently told Polish paper Sportowefakty that his son needed to get out and play games to ensure his place in Poland's squad for Euro 2020 - and the Premier League is his most likely destination.

He said: "After the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it was decided in advance that Krzys would be a substitute. He would have to suddenly explode with form to return to the team.

"At first everything was fine, but the team stopped playing after the release of coach Gennaro Gattuso. It is difficult to say what plan they have for Milan. Apparently there will be major staff changes; Leading players like Krzys, Suso, (Lucas) Paqueta and (Hakan) Calhanoglu are on the transfer list. The club wants money for them for new players.

"A lot of clubs ask about Krzys. There are loan offers, but Milan is not interested because they want to sell. I think everyone is waiting for next week. Then Krzys's future will be decided.

"Krzys wants to define himself, what he wants, what his plans are. He certainly does not agree with the role of the substitute. He wants to play to be in shape for Euro (2020), so he must perform regularly. If he can't count on it in Milan, he would willingly change club.

"I think he is most interested in the English league. It seems to me that Krzys is already mentally focused on leaving. Of course, if nobody puts out the money, it may turn out that Krzys will not go anywhere, but for English teams €30m (£25.4m) is not a lot."

