Manchester United transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester United - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Manchester United...

Jadon Sancho - United believe they have won the race to sign Sancho after months of secret talks, with just the agreement of a fee with Dortmund standing in their way. It's claimed that 'the length of Sancho's contract, his salary, bonuses and a huge buyout clause have been sorted out over months of secret talks.' (The Sun, April 20); The England international has had his transfer value slashed by Borussia Dortmund ahead of the summer window (Daily Express, April 24); United will offer Sancho the club's iconic No. 7 shirt to push through his move to Old Trafford (Daily Mirror, April 30)

Boubakary Soumare - United face a fight with Liverpool for the signing of Lille midfielder (The Sun, April 29)

Dayot Upamecano - United appear to have been beaten to the signing of RB Leipzig defender, who is set to join Bayern Munich (Daily Star, April 29)

Ben White - Manchester United are reportedly locked in a transfer battle with Liverpool and Manchester City to sign Leeds United loanee White this summer. The Brighton defender has impressed during his time at Elland Road (The Athletic, April 28)

Federico Chiesa - United are now part of a "four-club race" to sign Fiorentina winger Chiesa. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces additional competition from Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport, April 28)

Wissam Ben Yedder - United are one of a host of top European clubs targeting a move for Monaco's Ben Yedder. The 29-year-old is valued at £40m and has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia (L'Equipe, April 28)

Angel Di Maria - Manchester United have been offered Di Maria back as part of a swap deal with Paul Pogba, according to sensational reports (The Sun, April 25)

Saul Niguez - Man Utd and Man City have been given a free run at signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder after Barcelona decided against taking up their first option to buy the midfielder (Daily Mirror, April 24); United's hopes of signing the midfielder have diminished after Atletico Madrid demanded his £135m release clause was met (Daily Mail, April 22)

Faitout Maouassa - Manchester United have reportedly joined Newcastle in the race for the Rennes defender (Daily Mirror, April 23)

Joao Felix - Manchester United have reportedly "held talks" with Jorge Mendes over a possible £110m deal for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix (Daily Star, April 21)

Ousmane Dembele - Manchester United hope close friend Anthony Martial's position in their squad will boost hopes of signing Barcelona forward Dembele. (The Sun, April 20)

Jack Grealish - Manchester United have more interest in signing Grealish from Aston Villa than any deal for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez (Daily Star Sunday, April 19); Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen on signing the Aston Villa midfielder despite his high-profile breach of coronavirus lockdown rules (Daily Mail, April 16)

Other players linked with a move to Old Trafford...

Donny van de Beek (Daily Mail, May 1)

(Daily Mail, May 1) Matthijs De Ligt (Daily Mail, April 20)

(Daily Mail, April 20) Philippe Coutinho (Sunday Mirror, April 19; Daily Express, April 16)

(Sunday Mirror, April 19; Daily Express, April 16) Arturo Vidal (The Sun On Sunday, April 19)

(The Sun On Sunday, April 19) Jude Bellingham (The Sun, April 17; Daily Mail, April 17)

(The Sun, April 17; Daily Mail, April 17) Kalidou Koulibaly (The Sun, April 16)

(The Sun, April 16) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Express, April 16)

(Daily Express, April 16) Harry Kane (Sky Sports, March 29; Sky Sports, April 13; The Guardian, April 21)

(Sky Sports, March 29; Sky Sports, April 13; The Guardian, April 21) Federico Chiesa (Sky Italy, April 17); (The Sun, April 18)

(Sky Italy, April 17); (The Sun, April 18) Saul Niguez (The Sun, April 15)

(The Sun, April 15) Donny van de Beek (The Sun, April 15)

(The Sun, April 15) Andrea Belotti (Daily Express, April 15)

(Daily Express, April 15) Marc Juardo (Daily Star, April 13).

(Daily Star, April 13). Joe Rodon (Sun on Sunday, April 12).

(Sun on Sunday, April 12). Carney Chukwuemeka (Daily Star, April 11)

(Daily Star, April 11) James Rodriguez (The Sun, April 10)

(The Sun, April 10) Corentin Tolisso (Foot Mercato, April 9).

(Foot Mercato, April 9). Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Foot Mercato, April 8)

(Foot Mercato, April 8) Samuel Umtiti (Sport, April 6)

(Sport, April 6) Odion Ighalo (Sky Sports, March 24; Sky Sports, March 26; Daily Star, April 14)

Which striker should Man Utd sign this summer?

Have YOUR say here...

The latest on players linked with a Manchester United exit...

Paul Pogba - Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been told to stop waiting and make his move for Paul Pogba this summer (Daily Mirror, April 25); United may be pushed into selling France midfielder for a cut-price deal because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on football finances (Goal, April 29)

Alexis Sanchez - The Chile international is facing a footballing limbo with neither Inter Milan nor Manchester United wanting him (The Sun, April 25)

Manchester United have refused to trigger the Frenchman's 12-month extension and remain determined to sell him in the next transfer window (Daily Star, April 24); Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane wants to build his team around the midfield maestro (Diario AS, April 9); The France international is expected to sign a new contract at Old Trafford (Daily Express, April 18)

Diogo Dalot - Barcelona are set to test Manchester United's position on Diogo Dalot after a strong assessment of the right-back (Daily Star, April 25); Manchester United have slapped an astonishing £35m price tag on the Paris Saint-Germain target (Daily Mail, April 24)

Other players linked with a move away from Old Trafford...

Chris Smalling (The Sun, April 22)

(The Sun, April 22) Anthony Martial (Gazzetta dello Sport, April 18)

(Gazzetta dello Sport, April 18) Marcos Rojo (Daily Mirror, April 15)

(Daily Mirror, April 15) Jesse Lingard (The Sun, March 22)

(The Sun, March 22) Andreas Pereira (The Sun, March 22)

(The Sun, March 22) Phil Jones (Daily Mirror, March 16)

The latest Manchester United contract talk...

Alexis Sanchez - The Chile forward is set to return to Old Trafford after Inter Milan rejected the chance to extend his loan after an injury-hit season (Daily Telegraph, March 31); Man Utd will be forced to pay Sanchez a £1.1m loyalty bonus when he returns from Inter Milan (Daily Mirror, April 1); Sanchez is looking to 'rinse his contract dry' at Manchester United for the next two years. (Daily Star, April 8)

Paul Pogba - Manchester United remain confident the France midfielder will extend his stay. The 27-year-old's current deal expires at the end of next season but contains an option for a further term (Daily Mirror, March 16); Should United exercise that year it would only serve to make Pogba 'angry', with the midfielder keen on a move to Real Madrid (AS, April 7).

Pogba will be among the Manchester United players who return to training at Carrington on Wednesday (The Times, March 17); United will only trigger Pogba's year extension to preserve their £100m asking price (The Sun, March 20)

Dean Henderson - Manchester United are expected to honour the loan agreement which saw Henderson return to Sheffield United last summer, rather than summon him back to Old Trafford at the end of May (Sheffield Star, March 26).

Man Utd want to give the goalkeeper a bumper new contract worth £100,000 a week to keep him from Chelsea's clutches. Frank Lampard's side would reportedly bid £50m but Sheffield United want him on loan for another season (The Sun, March 15).

Juan Mata - The Spaniard has revealed he would be open to the prospect of finishing his playing career at Manchester United.

Asked during a Q&A whether he can see himself finishing his career at Old Trafford, Mata replied: "At the moment, I see myself here and playing for as long as I can at the club.

"As you know, after that, there are players who go to different countries and try a different league or culture in life.

"I don't know if I'm going to do that because it depends on the circumstances. If you speak to Michael Carrick maybe he had a different plan but then, from one day to another, he became an assistant manager." (Instagram, April 9)

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog