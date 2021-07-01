Kenza Dali: France midfielder completes move to Everton Women on two-year deal after leaving West Ham

Everton have announced the signing of France midfielder Kenza Dali on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old joins the Toffees after the expiry of her contract with Women's Super League rivals West Ham, who she had been with for two seasons.

Dali, holder of 34 caps, made 44 appearances during her time with the Hammers, scoring 13 goals.

She said in quotes on Everton's official website: "I'm really happy to join this club. It's a big decision for me and I'm really happy and looking forward to start.

"I was impressed by Everton. The way the team plays is really good. I'm a player who loves to have the ball, to play in possession and Everton play like this."

Everton boss Willie Kirk said: "Kenza is a fantastic addition to the squad. We want all of our midfielders to possess slightly different characteristics from each other and Kenza is a good example of that.

Image: Dali scored against new employers Everton last season

"She can play in an eight or as a 10 role, but also slightly wider if we want to have her coming inside from the sides and picking up pockets of space. She is hard-working, a winner, and is a big threat in the final third.

"Without a doubt, she will deliver goal contributions, be that from scoring herself or through assisting others."