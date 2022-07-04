Adriana Leon: Man Utd Women sign West Ham winger on two-year deal

Manchester United have signed Canada international Adriana Leon on a two-year contract.

Leon turned down the offer of a new deal at West Ham, where she spent three-and-a-half seasons with the East London side, making 59 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

The versatile forward has 81 caps for Canada and was an integral part of the Olympic Gold-winning team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.



Leon has scored 23 international goals and sits in the top 10 of Canada's all-time leading goalscorers.

"I couldn't be more thrilled and honoured to join this historic football club," Leon told the club's official website. "To be the first Canadian female player to play for Manchester United fills me with immense pride and excitement.

"I can't wait to join this talented group and put on the famous red jersey."

Man Utd Women manager Marc Skinner added: "Adriana is a player that will excite our fans and offer valuable experience both on and off the field.

"I was extremely impressed with Adriana's character, as she expressed confidence and fearlessness when we discussed her coming to Manchester United

"Her flexibility to play in multiple positions effectively, while attacking and defending one-on-one duels with ferocity, will add excellent variety to our continuously developing team.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with Adriana as we journey towards future success."

