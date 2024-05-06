Julen Lopetegui: West Ham agree deal with former Wolves boss if David Moyes leaves club

West Ham have agreed a deal in principle with Julen Lopetegui to take over from David Moyes as manager.

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves three days before the start of the 2023/24 season but has continued to live in England in a bid to return to Premier League management.

The 57-year-old, who has also managed Porto, Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla throughout an illustrious coaching career, looks set to take charge at the London Stadium at the end of the season after Moyes' expected departure.

Moyes is out of contract this summer and has faced questions about his future throughout this season. That speculation has only increased in recent months with West Ham having won just one of their previous nine Premier League games - their latest result being a 5-0 thrashing by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After the game, Moyes was asked whether he had any frustration about the club's links with other managers, he said: "I'll talk to the board at the end of the season. We'll do that then."

He added: "I'm the manager, I take ownership, but some of the players have to do that too. I feel bad for the fans, I don't normally have teams who come and get beaten like this.

"But we're lacking some of the ingredients - mental toughness, leadership to not get hammered like we have been several times. I can only say I'm really sorry for the way the game went."

It's understood West Ham's agreement with Lopetegui would see him take over as a head coach, as opposed to the role Moyes holds as manager.

If Moyes is to be replaced, the head coach would work closely under technical director Tim Steidten - who will have more control over the recruitment.

When Moyes was reappointed in 2019, it was under the proviso that he would have a big say in recruitment and transfers.

But with Steidten's appointment last summer, West Ham are moving towards a more European-based model.

Moyes guided the club to their first European trophy since 1965 when they beat Fiorentina to lift the Europa Conference League last season.

This campaign, West Ham reached the Europa League quarter-finals and are currently ninth in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports News reporter Danyal Khan in December, Lopetegui explained why he feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League and revealed he has met the PFA, LMA and PGMOL during his time off in a bid to prepare himself for a return to England's top division.

"It's why I've said no to different countries and different situations because I would like to stay here in England. I feel like our team here is just starting and we want to achieve our dreams." Lopetegui said at the time.

"The way the country lives football here is special - it's the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world, the best environment for the players, coaches and fans too."

Warnock: Classless from West Ham

Image: Moyes is out of contract at West Ham this summer

Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock on Sky Sports News:

"Show some class, West Ham. If this is the case, then make a decision on the manager and let him know one way or the other.

"If you're going around trying to find other managers and you've sounded someone out and agreed a deal with them, then get rid of David Moyes and tell him his time's up.

"At least show him some respect, don't put the pressure on him to make a decision. It's really classless from West Ham."