Jay Stansfield: Birmingham City agree terms with Fulham striker ahead of £10m potential League One record deal

Birmingham City have agreed personal terms with Fulham striker Jay Stansfield ahead of a potential £10m deal that will break the League One transfer record if it goes through.

Birmingham have already broken the League One incoming transfer record twice in this transfer window.

Christoph Klarer and Willum Thor Willumsson were both signed for fees in the region of £3.5m, but the deal agreed for Stansfield smashes both of those numbers.

The 21-year-old became a fans' favourite after spending last season on loan with Birmingham City.

Stansfield scored 13 goals in 37 appearances during his spell at St Andrew's, which saw him recognised with the club's player of the season award.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, NBA, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.