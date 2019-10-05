Today's Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United have denied Paul Pogba is holding them to ransom by demanding a reported £600,000-a-week new deal.

Sean Longstaff has been ordered to forget about any dream £40m transfer to Manchester United.

Real Madrid have moved into pole position to sign Ajax's £100m-rated Donny van de Beek - just three months after Manchester United decided against signing the midfielder for almost a third of the price.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Christian Pulisic is ready to consider his Chelsea future in January if he continues to be left out of the side by Frank Lampard.

Steve Bruce is set to pair brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff in midfield for Newcastle against Manchester United.

Manchester United are ready to appoint Celtic physio Tim Williamson to their backroom team following a successful interview.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate will brief his England players on what to do if they are faced with racial abuse in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Leicester are scouting left-backs with Ben Chilwell set for a £50m exit.

Sheffield United are prepared to splash the cash on Brentford's Championship hotshot Ollie Watkins.

THE OBSERVER

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the senior players must set the tone for the club's youngsters.

SUNDAY MAIL

Jermain Defoe is in talks with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard about making his Ibrox stay a permanent one next season.

Celtic have opened talks with Callum McGregor over a bumper new deal to stave off a January move by Brendan Rodgers.