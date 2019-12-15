Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are hopeful of landing Erling Haaland after boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a personal trip to meet the Red Bull Salzburg striker.

Leicester City are now in the hunt for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

Norwich will go head-to-head with Celtic in an attempt to sign Dundee United forward Louis Appere.

DAILY MAIL

Didier Deschamps has urged Olivier Giroud to leave Chelsea to secure a spot in France's Euro 2020 squad.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered the chance to cement his legacy by helping Serie C side Monza reach Serie A in the next two years.

Celtic are weighing up a January move for £5m-rated Slovenia international striker Andraz Sporar.

THE TELEGRAPH

Rhian Brewster's relationship with Swansea manager Steve Cooper has put the Championship side at the front of the queue to sign the Liverpool striker on loan.

Newcastle full-back Javier Manquillo is wanted by Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants a centre-back in the January transfer window as cover for Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

Andy Carroll says he was treated unfairly after Burnley manager Sean Dyche claimed he should have been sent off in Newcastle United's 1-0 defeat.

THE TIMES

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is to seek government support for a refinancing plan, as concerns grow about the association's ability to deal with its financial crisis.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Sinclair insists he needs more game-time having been relegated to cameo appearances at Celtic so far this season.

Celtic have rebuffed an approach from Stoke City for Lewis Morgan.