Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is safe in his position as Manchester United manager even if the club fails to qualify for Europe at the end of this season.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is a matter of days away from completing his move to Inter Milan.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton defender Mason Holgate is in line for his first call into the senior England squad after impressing Gareth Southgate's coaching staff in recent weeks.

Arsenal's hopes of signing Atletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes are on the wane over transfer clauses being insisted on by the Brazilian club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are rivalling Atletico Madrid for the signature of PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

THE TIMES

Derby County may have incurred losses of almost double the permitted £39m for a three-year period after introducing an "unusual" accountancy policy for players.

DAILY STAR

Ed Woodward is facing calls to be sacked as Manchester United are forced into a rethink of their transfer business because of Marcus Rashford's injury.

Manchester United are ready to launch a £42m bid for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele to replace the injured Marcus Rashford.

Borussia Dortmund have offered Manchester United and Tottenham the chance to sign Paco Alcacer to solve their respective striker injury crises.

AS Roma owner James Pallotta, who is currently in the process of selling the Serie A club, is interested in taking over either Newcastle United or Leeds United according to reports in Italy.

Pranksters behind the whoopee cushion disruption at the final of snooker's Masters tournament are threatening to hit more sporting events to "brighten people's days".

DAILY MAIL

Danny Rose was involved in a heated exchange with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho after being left out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

oussa Dembele's future at Lyon could be back up in the air after the club was able to secure a possible replacement in the form of Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are on red alert after Porto defender Alex Telles told the club he does not intend to sign a new contract.

THE GUARDIAN

South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis will not continue playing international cricket beyond the end of 2020.