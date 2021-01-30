Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Sergio Ramos is ready to quit Real Madrid this summer and is targeting a move to Manchester United - as he does not fancy Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United are hot on the heels of Sevilla's £60m-rated centre-back Jules Kounde, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the 22-year-old French centre-back his first-choice summer transfer target.

Dele Alli's hopes of forcing through a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the next 36 hours rest on Tottenham's chances of getting Christian Eriksen back through the door.

Newcastle have turned down a move by Valencia to take Sean Longstaff on loan with a view to a £15m deal.

Arsenal are considering a late move for Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool and Manchester United have been accused of plotting with FIFA and Real Madrid to 'destroy' football.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has got the green light from Crystal Palace to close a deal for Christian Benteke.

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot is wanted by AC Milan on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell.

Burnley's back-up striker Matej Vydra is wanted by promotion hopefuls Watford and Bournemouth.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of Lionel Messi, referring to their ignorance of Financial Fair Play rules.

SUNDAY TIMES

The prospect of a British & Irish Lions tour against South Africa being played this summer has received an extraordinary boost with an offer from Rugby Australia to host the series.

The Australian Open has been described as "the most significant international event with crowds that the world has seen in many, many months" after local health authorities granted permission for up to 30,000 spectators a day at Melbourne Park.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Cash-strapped sports are to be offered free Covid-19 screening to stop governing bodies using up bail-out loans on private testing regimes.

THE OBSERVER

After an Olympic cycle marred by questions around medicine management and allegations of sexism and bullying, British Cycling was again on the defensive over the decision to gather 90 riders plus about 35 coaching staff and race officials in Manchester for three days of simulated Olympic competition.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Virgil van Dijk is set to be back in action for Liverpool this April - but the Reds will have to wait longer for Joe Gomez's return.

Manchester City are set to beat Liverpool in the race for Fluminense starlet Kayky.

West Ham ace Issa Diop could provide Liverpool with a last-minute solution to their centre-half crisis.

DAILY RECORD

David Low insists Peter Lawwell is not the only Celtic board member who should be heading for the exit if the club hope to shift season tickets.