Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Lautaro Martinez is only interested in leaving Inter Milan for Spain, with no temptation to come to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal.

Manchester City are set to offer fresh terms to a number of their star players, including a three-year contract for goalkeeper Ederson.

The makers of a new headset which can diagnose a concussion in just four minutes are looking to bring the technology into English football - it is currently being tested in France.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are trying to offload some of their fringe players or face having to wait until next summer to land one of Jurgen Klopp's chief targets - Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

Arsene Wenger could make a shock return to the managerial ranks with reports in Switzerland making him favourite to take over their national team.

THE SUN

Chelsea have lowered their asking price for striker Tammy Abraham to around £35m to try and drum up interest from Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Real Madrid want £42.5m for Martin Odegaard and that could be enough to tempt Arsenal into making a move for the Norwegian star who impressed on loan last season.

Watford, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all keen on New Zealand's Olympic Games star Matthew Garbett, who plays in Sweden for Falkenbergs.

DAILY EXPRESS

Sampdoria are yet to receive any concrete interest in Mikkel Damsgaard, who has been linked with Barcelona and Tottenham.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kieran Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a "dream" move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee.

DAILY STAR

Jules Kounde is said to be "buzzing" about the chance to sign for Chelsea as transfer talks with his current club Sevilla continue.

Kostas Tsimikas could be on his way out of Liverpool after only a year with Napoli reportedly in talks over a move for the Greece left-back.

THE GUARDIAN

Jose Mourinho wants to prove he has not lost the art of winning by bringing success back to Roma.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon feels Celtic's hopes for the 2021-22 season were set back by their lengthy, and eventually failed, pursuit of Eddie Howe to become their new manager.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic could switch their focus to Watford's Ben Foster if they are unable to secure a deal for Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart.

St Mirren midfielder James McGrath has emerged as a target for Watford if the Hornets miss out on Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson.