Paper talk

Top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Aston Villa will consider moving for Norwich City's attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell if Jack Grealish departs for Manchester City.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane will hold talks with Tottenham next week and insist he wants to join Jack Grealish by signing for Manchester City.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Aston Villa have agreed a £30m deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey and will make a renewed bid to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

Manchester United are to open talks over a new contract for defender Luke Shaw. The 26-year-old's deal runs out in 2023 and United want to reward his upturn in form which saw him star for England at Euro 2020.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has set the record straight about 'rumours' he was set to leave the French giants to return to Tottenham this summer - insisting he never considered an exit and was 'clear' about his future.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City's £200m pursuit of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish has coincided with talks over Raheem Sterling's new contract failing to progress.

Manchester United have already started putting plans in place to replace Paul Pogba if he leaves Old Trafford this summer with Saul Niguez at the top of a three-man list of possibilities.

Manchester United are hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new contract will give them an edge in the race to land Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is going back to Arsenal with a bid for winger Reiss Nelson.