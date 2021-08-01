Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are hoping Harry Kane stays at Tottenham Hotspur this summer so that he continues to fit into their plans for their next three signings.

Kieran Trippier fears Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a dream move to Manchester United with the 30-year-old right-back worried his £30m price tag may prove too much.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City look set to end their interest in signing Harry Kane if they are successful in bringing Jack Grealish to the Etihad.

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is set to raid former club Wolves for winger Adama Traore with the West Midlands club ready to sell the Spain international for around £45m

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England has become the first country in world football to introduce guidance to limit heading, with amateur players restricted to just 10 training headers a week and professionals to 10 'higher force' headers.

THE TIMES

Ange Postecoglou says he is "very, very confident" that Celtic will be challenging for honours by the end of the season.

THE SUN

Arsenal's hopes of landing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have hit a stumbling block with new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic not wanting to sell.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are 'expecting Jack Grealish to hand in a transfer request' in the £100m showdown talks.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been told they will need to stump up for Cameron Carter-Vickers because the American star wants to leave Tottenham for good.