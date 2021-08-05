Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid are reported to have "closed the door" on Martin Odegaard leaving the club this summer because of injury concerns over fellow midfielder Toni Kroos.

Jose Mourinho could come back to haunt Tottenham with his new club AS Roma ready to make their move for potential Spurs target Mikkel Damsgaard of Sampdoria.

THE SUN

Everton are ready to pounce for striker Salomon Rondon if his stay in the Chinese Super League with Rafa Benitez's former side Dalian Pro is cut short for financial reasons.

Atletico Madrid are not willing to budge on their £30m asking price for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is trying to offload fringe players including Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater as they have little chance of making his Premier League squad.

DAILY MAIL

Paul Pogba is set to start the season as part of Manchester United's first-team squad despite rejecting a contract offer amid interest from PSG.

Barcelona fans coming to terms with Lionel Messi's departure are not convinced the "divorce" will last for too long.

Leeds United goalkeeper Ilan Meslier has revealed he snubbed the chance to join Chelsea as a teenager back in 2018, a year before his arrival at Elland Road.

DAILY EXPRESS

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain could depend on whether the club makes an approach to Lionel Messi, with his departure seen as more likely if that is the case because of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Arsenal are set to make an offer for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after his proposed move to fierce rivals Tottenham stalled.

DAILY STAR

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus could be the first two players cast aside by Manchester City as they look to balance the books after signing Jack Grealish and with the arrival of Harry Kane potentially still to come.

INDEPENDENT

Kevin De Bruyne initially told Pep Guardiola to make a move for Jack Grealish after coming up against his new team-mate on international duty last year.

DAILY RECORD

Glen Kamara is set to commit his future to Rangers after the club offered him a bumper new deal to extend his stay beyond the summer of 2023.

Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone will be allowed a full house at McDiarmid Park when they take on Galatasaray in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier.

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is set to return to St Johnstone on loan after a successful spell at the Perth side last season.