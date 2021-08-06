Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Kylian Mbappe seems more likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain should Lionel Messi sign, with some reports in France saying his departure is "inevitable".

Chelsea's deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge is "imminent" and the £95m transfer fee will be supplemented by a £350,000 weekly salary.

Paul Pogba's dreams of a move to Paris Saint-Germain appear less likely to become reality if Lionel Messi completes his move to the French capital.

Leeds United have seen an offer for Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O'Brien rejected by their West Yorkshire neighbours.

THE SUN

Bernardo Silva is planning showdown talks with Man City boss Pep Guardiola in a bid to force a cut-price move to cash-strapped Barcelona.

Dundee manager James McPake has emerged as the leading contender to replace Russell Martin at MK Dons.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are looking to tie up a quick deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, before he potentially becomes cup-tied for the Carabao Cup.

Aston Villa are planning to get more experience for talented teen Louie Barry this season with League One side Ipswich Town potentially the team to benefit.

THE INDEPENDENT

Cricket Australia is ready to ensure this winter's Ashes series goes ahead as planned by reassuring England players that their families will be allowed to travel and the tour will largely be free of Covid-19 bubble restrictions.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's academy recruitment assistant head Lyndon Tomlinson has reportedly resigned, following former head of development Nicky Butt out of Old Trafford.

Joan Laporta is facing heavy criticism in Barcelona over Lionel Messi's departure with some claiming his second stint as president is already a failure a matter of months before it began.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have suffered a potential transfer blow with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga now rated "unlikely" to leave Rennes this summer.

West Ham have left Tottenham trailing in the race to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic hope to secure a deal with Manchester City defender Ko Itakura now that Japan's Olympic Games run has come to an end.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Southampton are ready to battle Brighton for the signature of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as they look to replace Danny Ings.