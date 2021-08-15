Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have been dealt a major transfer blow after Villarreal defender Pau Torres reportedly turned down the opportunity to move to north London.

DAILY MAIL

Young Metz midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is being tracked by several big Premier League clubs - with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City keen on the 18-year-old.

Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies will join Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal have received a boost in their transfer pursuit of Martin Odegaard following a reduction in Real Madrid's asking price - but the clubs remain apart in valuation.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has hinted he is happy with his midfield options - meaning the door could be open for Liverpool or Arsenal to make a move for Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli.

THE TELEGRAPH

Leeds United want to ward off Tottenham interest in forward Patrick Bamford by agreeing a new long-term contract with the forward.

THE SUN

﻿Burnley have made an offer of £12m plus extras for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, which has topped an offer from Hertha Berlin.

Manchester City may allow Dutch centre-half Philippe Sandler to join Championship club Blackburn on loan in order to gain playing experience.

Blackpool have made a late bid to hijack young Manchester United defender Ethan Laird's loan move to Swansea.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs boss Jack Ross will step up his chase for a striker after Christian Doidge was ruled out for three months.