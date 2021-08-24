Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea and Tottenham are battling for the signature of Porto's £30m-rated Colombia international striker Luis Diaz, who was joint top-scorer at Copa America this summer.

West Ham boss David Moyes is confident his persistence in trying to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma will finally bear fruit before the weekend.

New Zealand are considering a change to the "All Whites" nickname for their men's national team over fears it could be seen as racist.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England and India players were involved in an angry confrontation in the Lord's Long Room during the second Test as increasing hostility between the teams threatened to get out of hand.

DAILY STAR

A Marseille physio, who is reported to have hospitalised a Nice fan in a brawl during Sunday's Ligue 1 clash, is facing a ban which could run into years.

Everton striker Richarlison has emerged as a possible late transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France.

DAILY MAIL

England fast bowler Jofra Archer hopes to be back in contention for the T20 international series against the West Indies early in 2022.

Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been accused of lying about being injured during crowd trouble by the host club Nice's president Jean-Pierre Rivere.

DAILY MIRROR

Edu's position as Arsenal's technical director is coming under severe pressure with Marc Overmars and Ralf Rangnick among possible replacements for the Brazilian.

Edinson Cavani is apparently upset by the Premier League's decision to allow clubs to stop players travelling to red-list countries during the international break, reacting to the story with a "???" message on Instagram.

DAILY EXPRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have spoken with three Manchester City players as talk about a summer exit from Juventus continues to swirl.

Arsenal are looking to offload another six players before next week's deadline, mainly to raise funds to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

West Ham will look to take some of the load off main striker Michail Antonio by bringing in support in the form of Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde.

Watford are in talks with Hitchin Town's teenage defender Samuel Okoye, who impressed while on trial from the Southern League club during pre-season.

THE TIMES

Yorkshire could face pressure from MPs to release the findings of the independent report into racism allegations which were first made by Azeem Rafiq.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's hopes of signing Georgios Giakoumakis have suffered a blow as he would reportedly prefer to move to Germany and play for 2. Bundesliga side Werder Bremen if terms can be agreed.