Paper talk

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester City could launch a move for Harry Kane in the January transfer window with more details emerging around his failure to depart Tottenham over the summer.

THE SUN

New PSG forward Lionel Messi is on the search for a new home and could move into a castle outside Paris called the Pink Palace worth £41m where the French president stayed.

Former referee Mark Clattenburg has revealed the moment he threw a football boot towards Jose Mourinho after a disagreement over a penalty that wasn't awarded to Manchester United against Stoke in 2017.

Newcastle United are reportedly in chaos again after Dwight Gayle had a training ground bust-up with coach Graeme Jones.

Manchester United transfer target Yves Bissouma thinks he is the best midfielder in the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

Gareth Southgate is growing resigned to Callum Hudson-Odoi switching international allegiance to Ghana after the Chelsea forward rejected an U21 call-up for the European Championship qualifiers against Romania and Kosovo earlier this month.

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is set to be approached by Poland ahead of the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

Chelsea are providing support to 'shocked' Reece James after a break-in which saw thieves steal his Champions League and Euro 2020 medals by carrying off a heavy safe from his Surrey home.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea held talks with Harry Kane's representatives, even though he thought the Tottenham Hotspur striker would join Manchester City.

Emma Raducanu has pledged to visit China next year as brand bosses capitalise on a Far East fanbase that almost matches Britain for excitement about her US Open triumph.

The Rugby Football Union has performed a U-turn and will reinstate its full-time sevens programme for the start of the 2022 World Series.

DAILY MIRROR

It has been revealed that Liverpool are unlikely to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2022 despite saving funds this summer.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney is set to pocket around £21m after liquidating his image rights company.

THE TIMES

Raheem Sterling has lost his place in Manchester City's leadership group and been replaced by Rúben Dias following a vote by players and staff.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou has revealed skipper Callum McGregor is in line for a new Celtic deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic star Ramon Vega wants to become the club's next chief executive.