Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Angry Premier League clubs are demanding an emergency meeting after a series of complaints emerged about Newcastle United's takeover and the effect it could have on the league's brand.

England are set to name a full-strength squad to travel to Australia for the Ashes, including Jos Buttler, after the tour was finally given ECB approval.

THE SUN

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa, according to reports in Italy, a potential move that has been given the backing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala is set to sign a new contract - expected to run until 2025 - with Juventus and end speculation about a possible move to the Premier League.

Manchester City have rejected an £8m offer from Brighton for young midfielder James McAtee.

Sporting goods manufacturer Puma are lining up a huge offer to try and tempt Erling Haaland away from current sponsor Nike.

Newcastle supporters are keen for the club to make Aaron Ramsey their first big-money signing after the Saudi takeover was concluded.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Bruce is set to receive an £8m pay off from Newcastle if, as widely expected, his tenure as manager is brought to an end by the club's new owners.

Carlos Rodriguez has emerged as the front-runner to become US Open champion Emma Raducanu's new coach.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are considering a move for Olympiakos centre-back Pape Abou Cisse along with a number of Premier League rivals.

Real Madrid have made Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger their No 1 transfer target next summer when he will be available on a free transfer.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all keeping a close eye on England U17 starlet Emre Tezgel, who currently plays for Stoke City.

Mino Raiola has slammed AC Milan for failing to protect Gianluigi Donnarumma from abuse aimed at him by the club's fans during Italy's defeat by Spain in the San Siro.

DAILY STAR

Demba Ba has offered to come out of retirement to play for Newcastle United's new owners.

Former world snooker champion John Higgins has lost almost four stone ahead of his return to the table at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

DAILY MIRROR

Philippe Coutinho's representatives are reported to have already made contact with Newcastle's new owners to find out if there is any interest in their client.

Paulo Fonseca is another name on Newcastle's managerial shortlist after reportedly failing to reach agreement to join Tottenham over the summer.

Ronald Koeman wants to bring Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek to Barcelona if he remains in charge.

The PFA has set up a special course to help deal with the growing issue of footballers gambling large sums of money on cryptocurrencies.

Manchester United are considering bringing Facundo Pellistri back from his loan spell with Alaves over playing time concerns.

DAILY EXPRESS

Amad Diallo is closing on a return to Manchester United training and will be given the chance of a loan move in January after injury cost him the chance of spending the season with Feyenoord.

THE TIMES

Emma Raducanu could be offered membership of the All England Tennis & Croquet Club, an honour usually only reserved for Wimbledon champions.

DAILY RECORD

Southampton's teenage star Tino Livramento is getting pressure from his mother to represent Scotland, the country of her birth.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon has revealed he would be open to coaching in Israel as he ponders a return to the bench.