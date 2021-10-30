Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer speculation from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham are not thought to be considering an immediate change of head coach but next weekend's trip to Everton is now looking crucial for Nuno Espirito Santo's future.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are growing increasingly uneasy over outside interest in talented youngster James McAtee, who has been dubbed the Salford Silva.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County are looking to move out Scotland international David Marshall in the next transfer window.

Patrick Vieira will clear striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to leave Crystal Palace in the next window and cut short his loan.

Birmingham want to keep Australian midfielder Riley McGree for the rest of the season.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

England players have become embroiled in a dispute with the FA over tax payments, with their bonus for reaching the Euro 2020 final slashed from £7.8m to £5.25m.

Newcastle United's sponsors have been accused of 'turning a blind eye to homophobia' with their silence over the club's Saudi-led takeover.

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen could be allowed to resume his football career in England if he was to pass an assessment by a sports cardiologist acting on behalf of the FA.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Anthony Martial's wife has hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's claim that her husband is injured after he was left out of Manchester United's matchday squad to face Tottenham.