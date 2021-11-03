Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona are reportedly ready to accept a January loan offer from Newcastle United for midfielder Philippe Coutinho which will include an option to buy.

Ebere Eze could make a shock return to the Crystal Palace squad this weekend against Wolves, only six months after sustaining a serious Achilles injury.

Newcastle are interested in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, according to reports in Germany.

Everton are set to make a January move for Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba after sending scouts to watch the £10m rated player in action.

Sergey Kovalev is demanding a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after revealing he had only six days of rest, following a bruising win over Anthony Yarde, before going into training for their 2019 fight.

DAILY MAIL

Marouane Fellaini has revealed he cried when learning that David Moyes - who had brought him to Old Trafford from Everton - had been sacked by Manchester United in 2013.

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has admitted he is "in awe" of midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho when he works with them in training.

Antonio Conte will reportedly pick up nearly £2m from Inter Milan after his next managerial role proved not to be with one of their Serie A rivals.

Barcelona remain keen on signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in January.

Danny Ings is set to miss out on a reunion with former club Southampton with Aston Villa worried he will not recover from a soft tissue injury in time.

Derby County will learn next week whether their appeal against a 12-point deduction has been successful.

DAILY STAR

Newcastle United are set to appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager despite "reservations" about the former Bournemouth boss.

Paris Saint-Germain officials are said to be concerned at the lack of French being spoken by manager Mauricio Pochettino and star signing Lionel Messi.

West Ham are set to open talks with defender Ben Johnson over a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2022.

DAILY EXPRESS

Inter Milan are determined not to let former boss Antonio Conte take any of their players to Tottenham in January with Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni already having been linked.

Brazilian club Palmeiras are ready to make an offer to Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, whose contract at Old Trafford only runs until the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham's players were "buzzing" after their first training session held by new manager Antonio Conte.

Bath's kit manager Steve Middleton has been banned for a game after swearing at a referee during their recent defeat by Wasps.

THE TIMES

Chief constable Mark Roberts, the man in charge of football policing in the UK, has admitted his concerns over a "headlong rush" into safe standing being introduced in England and says identifying racist abusers could also become far more difficult as a result.

DAILY RECORD

Kawasaki Frontale star Reo Hatate, who can play anywhere down the left flank, is being lined up as Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's next arrival from Japan's J-League.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea No 2 Angelo Alessio appears unlikely to join his Tottenham backroom staff with current club - Indonesia's Persija - confident he will stay with them.