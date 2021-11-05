Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

Arsenal have edged ahead of fierce rivals Tottenham in the race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is ready to raid two of his former Premier League clubs - Chelsea and Tottenham - to try and sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Harry Winks.

Shaun Wright-Phillips feels Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette would be a perfect January signing for Manchester City as they look for additional attacking options.

Ousmane Dembele is set to snub Manchester United and Chelsea to stay with Barcelona, even if that means him taking a pay cut on his next contract.

Atletico Madrid's interest could make it difficult for Manchester United and Newcastle in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic.

Juan Roman Riquelme claims Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani phoned Argentine club Boca Juniors to beg for a transfer in January.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reported to have ended their interest in bringing Eden Hazard back to the Premier League from Real Madrid.

Ademola Lookman wants to switch his international allegiance from England to Nigeria but is yet to convince new Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr he is worthy of a call-up.

Former Tottenham and Newcastle star David Ginola has signed up for the 2021 edition of I'm A Celebrity along with Paralympics star Kadeena Cox.

Paris Saint-Germain expect Sergio Ramos to finally start training next week after a long-term absence with a calf injury.

Real Madrid are considering which fringe players they might have to offload to finance a lucrative contract for impending Chelsea free agent Antonio Rudiger.

Granit Xhaka will not be available to train fully with Arsenal until the New Year after a slow recovery from a knee ligament problem.

Real Madrid have unveiled hi-tech plans for the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium and hope to be considered as a host for NFL games in the future.

Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale is being investigated by bosses over alleged antisemitic social media messages as the county's crisis deepens.

Antonio Conte left it until the last minute to take the Tottenham job as he was holding out hopes that Manchester United would sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez doesn't expect to have much money to spend in January.

Aaron Hickey could be on his way to AC Milan, whose technical director Paolo Maldini has identified the Bologna left-back as a future star.

Albian Ajeti is set to end his horror spell with Celtic in January and could be replaced in Ange Postecoglou's squad by Yokohama F. Marinos striker Daizen Maeda.

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew says he will not give up in his bid to get back in to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad.