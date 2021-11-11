Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate has been offered a double-your-money £6m contract to remain as England manager but the FA fears there will be Premier League suitors after Qatar 2022 if a deal is not agreed in time.

Manchester United hope to steal AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie from under the nose of Barcelona on a free transfer next summer.

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo and Manchester City forward Ferran Torres are on Xavi's shopping list for his first transfer windows since taking over as Barcelona head coach.

Chelsea have reportedly been told they will need to find £42m to beat Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco's in-demand midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

League Two side Barrow have been unable to get in contact with striker Dimitri Sea after he failed to return to training from a brief spell back at home in France.

Paris Saint-Germain's women's team will train behind closed doors on Friday and they have also cancelled their planned press conference following the arrest of Aminata Diallo in connection to an attack on a team-mate.

West Ham will trigger an extension to defender Angelo Ogbonna's contract if he is ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

DAILY MAIL

Mercedes are considering having Lewis Hamilton take another grid penalty in Brazil this weekend as their engine worries continue to threaten his bid for an eight drivers' championship.

Premier League clubs have rejected plans to wear their away kits at home matches over Christmas to raise awareness for homeless charity Shelter.

Newcastle United are confident they will be able to agree sponsorship deals with Saudi Arabian companies by the end of November and will soon have all Sports Direct branding removed from St James' Park.

Everton have placed chief medic Danny Donachie on leave, with boss Rafa Benitez ordering a review of the club's medical department in the wake of a series of long-term injuries.

DAILY MIRROR

Matteo Guendouzi has admitted he does not want to return to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell with Marseille, where he sees his long-term future.

Manchester United could use Edinson Cavani as a bargaining tool in their bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea officials have growing fears that they will lose defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer with contract talks at an impasse.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is set to move to Florida in an effort to rebuild her heptathlon career, linking up with new coach Petros Kyprianou.

THE TIMES

Sale Sharks have confirmed their interest in bringing England fly-half George Ford to the club ahead of the 2022-23 season.

DAILY RECORD

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is one of the candidates being considered by Rangers after a series of impressive displays from his side, with competition coming from Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Derek McInnes.