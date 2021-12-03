Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United want current NY Red Bulls boss Gerhard Struber, previously manager of Barnsley, to become Ralf Rangnick's assistant.

Chelsea are set to offer goalkeeper Edouard Mendy a bumper new contract which will see him pocket £100,000 per week.

Bacary Sagna has revealed he only quit Arsenal for Manchester City back in 2014 because he did not feel wanted at The Emirates.

Deontay Wilder is sure the best moments of his career are still to come despite his brutal defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly being lined up to take over at New York City FC whenever his time as Manchester City manager comes to an end.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Yorkshire players are threatening to quit the county in protest at the dismissal of Martyn Moxon, Andrew Gale and the remaining coaching staff.

DAILY EXPRESS

Everton supporters are planning a walkout protest against Rafa Benitez's management during the Monday Night Football clash with Arsenal.

Brest midfielder Romain Faivre believes he would cost Newcastle around £15m should they turn their interest in him into an actual offer.

Real Madrid are pondering making an offer to Jesse Lingard when he can speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement in January, leaving Manchester United fearing they will lose him for nothing.

A report in Italy claims Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, a target for multiple Premier League clubs, does not want to leave the Serie A club in January.

DAILY STAR

Premier League clubs are on red alert after Paris Saint-Germain placed seven players on the transfer list, including full-back Layvin Kurzawa and Thiago Alcantara's brother Rafinha.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are looking to find a loan club for striker Dwight Gayle, who is surplus to requirements at St James' Park.

The Football Association has asked Amnesty International to discuss Qatar's human rights record with England's players ahead of the World Cup finals.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton will hold an emergency board meeting this weekend when owner Farhad Moshiri is in the UK, with Rafa Benitez's Goodison Park future top of the agenda.

THE GUARDIAN

UEFA will change the format of European qualification for the Women's World Cup and European Championship from 2023 to try and avoid so many one-sided encounters.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell has admitted it came as a surprise to him when he was offered a new long-term contract after being out of the first-team picture for more than two years.