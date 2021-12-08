Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Everton have opened talks with Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey to add competition for Newcastle United, who reportedly want to sign the Wales international in January.

THE SUN

Premier League clubs fear they could be banned from using unvaccinated players under the government's new Covid-19 crackdown.

Leeds United could be without key midfielder Kalvin Phillips for up to two months with a hamstring injury.

Tyson Fury is set to fight in the United Kingdom for the first time since 2018, with Old Trafford and the Principality Stadium favourites to host a potential clash with Dillian Whyte.

DAILY MAIL

Roberto Mancini has ruled out becoming Manchester United's next manager after reports emerged of a "verbal agreement" he had made with the club.

Newcastle United are keen on signing Tottenham defender Joe Rodon, who could be on his way out of the club as early as January.

Nicky Hammond is in the running to become part of Newcastle United's transfer team.

DAILY MIRROR

Marcelo is set to bring down the curtain on a trophy-laden 15-year career with Real Madrid.

United States U17 international Dantouma Toure is reported to be training with Arsenal after a similar spell on trial in Scotland with Rangers.

Former Sheffield United player Terry Kennedy, forced to retire in 2018 because of a serious injury and now a builder, has won £1m on the National Lottery with a ticket he almost left behind in the shop.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Charlton Women are set to rebrand as Charlton Ladies but the move, reported to have been led by owner Thomas Sandgaard, has been labelled as "insulting" by players.

DAILY EXPRESS

A report in the Netherlands has dropped a heavy hint that Manchester City want Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to take over if Pep Guardiola leaves in 2023…should the Dutchman still be available.

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, who is also reported to be a target for Liverpool and Newcastle.

Chelsea could try and tempt Lucas Digne away from Everton in January although the Frenchman has denied reports that he is unsettled at Goodison Park.

Flamengo have emerged as possible candidates to make a move for Arsenal outcast Pablo Mari, although technical director Edu is reportedly not keen on letting him move to Brazil.

DAILY RECORD

Inter Milan are keen to end Luka Jovic's torrid time at Real Madrid and could make a move for the striker in January.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

A section of Celtic's support is planning a silent protest when they play Real Betis on Thursday over the potential appointment of Bernard Higgins to a senior role with the club.