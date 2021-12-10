Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Brighton are edging closer to securing a £20m deal to sign Blackburn and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Ralf Rangnick broke off talks to become Arsene Wenger's replacement as Arsenal manager in 2018 when the Gunners made a decision to extend Mesut Ozil's contract.

THE SUN

Chelsea are lining up a move for currently injured Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as a possible replacement for impending free agent Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester City are reportedly looking at Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares as they seek to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Donny van de Beek's unhappy Manchester United stay seems set to be extended with Everton no longer interested in him after director of football Marcel Brands' departure.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham face a fixture dilemma after UEFA asked them to move one of their remaining Premier League games in December to accommodate the Europa Conference League clash with Rennes which was called off on Thursday because of an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Joao Felix has reportedly been told he can leave Atletico Madrid "if a suitable offer arrives" as four Premier League clubs mull over launching a bid.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is turning his attentions to Real Madrid's Casemiro as he looks to bolster his options in central midfield.

Emerging Watford star Emmanuel Dennis had interest from Arsenal and Manchester United before his move to Vicarage Road, according to his agent.

Arsenal are set to loan out Folarin Balogun in January, according to academy manager Per Mertesacker.

Barcelona were forced to hold "crisis talks" after their embarrassing early exit from the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Javier Mascherano is set to make his first steps into management by taking over as coach of Argentina's U20 side.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton are in talks to sign Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski and hope to complete a deal early in the January transfer window.

German clubs might see an impact in their January spending because of the financial hit of crowds not being allowed in a number of Bundesliga cities.

QPR and Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on Rangers centre-back Jack Simpson.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund, according to a report in Germany.

Denis Zakaria could face a choice between Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Roma if he decides to leave Borussia Monchengladbach.

Manchester City are reported to have been in contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes over the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

DAILY STAR

West Ham have seen an "offensive" offer for Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard summarily rejected by the Spanish giants.

Liverpool are ready to meet Barcelona midfielder Gavi's £43m release clause as he continues to be at an impasse with the club over a new contract.

DAILY RECORD

Former Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser could be on the move in January, with Swansea City interested in the player now at Ipswich Town.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Scottish clubs are facing more Covid-19 chaos under new Government regulations which would force an entire team bus worth of players to isolate if there is a single case found.

Tony Watt is set to quit Motherwell at the end of the season after contract talks broke down.

Dundee boss James McPake has emerged as candidate to take over as Hibernian manager.

Rangers have warned supporters against taking pyrotechnics to Tynecastle for Sunday's huge Scottish Premiership clash.