Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at risk of losing right-hand man to Ajax - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are at risk of losing Erik ten Hag's right-hand man Mitchell van der Gaag to Ajax as the Dutch club line him up for their managerial job.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have become the first Premier League club to publicly condemn anti-Semitism following the Hamas attacks on Israel this week.

Tottenham Hotspur are facing criticism for their response to the Hamas terror attack in Israel with the chairman of the club's Tribute Trust writing to tender his resignation.

Aston Villa are set to be offered a choice of solutions to the club's 'wet-look' shirt issue by manufacturer Castore amid optimism the issue is on course to be rectified.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City's Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool has been banned from kicking off at 5.30pm amid concerns over fan trouble.

Liverpool have reportedly approached Max Eberl over becoming the club's new sporting director.

Manchester United have launched an investigation into why their first-team squad has suffered so many injuries.

Image: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is one of a number of injuries at the club

Eric Cantona's venture into the world of music has taken another step, with the Manchester United legend set to release his debut album, ahead of a sell-out tour.

Four Premier League players have been included on the shortlist for this year's Golden Boy award, including Rasmus Hojlund and Levi Colwill.

Michail Antonio has called Gareth Southgate's failure to call up James Ward-Prowse for England duty during this round of international ties "embarrassing".

DAILY MIRROR

Sources close to Sheikh Jassim's camp insist nothing has changed despite reports that Manchester United's board will hold a meeting next week that could see Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer to buy a share in the club approved.

Richard Arnold has been criticised by Manchester United fans online after his attempts to talk up the club's "clear long-term strategy" amid their current poor form.

Muslim and Arab players across football, cricket and rugby have held a summit meeting over the Israel-Hamas war.

Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has indicated his summer move to Monaco came because of what "people higher up" wanted to do, having held productive conversations with manager Mikel Arteta before his exit.

Image: Folarin Balogun left Arsenal for Monaco this summer

THE GUARDIAN

The chairman of the Israeli Professional Football Leagues has said he is "shocked, amazed and disappointed beyond words" at the Premier League's reluctance to issue an unequivocal condemnation of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The president of the Benin football federation (FBF) is facing a potential legal battle after it was claimed a club he owns circumvented a FIFA transfer ban by changing its name.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement wants a long term commitment from Rangers if he is to agree to become the next Ibrox boss after seeing the Light Blues board pull the trigger early on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nicolas Raskin has reaffirmed his dream of one day leaving Ibrox to play in the Premier League.

Israeli football pundit Avishai Sela has declared Liel Abada's time at Celtic "finished" amid rising tensions in the Gaza region.