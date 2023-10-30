Romelu Lukaku set to leave Chelsea on permanent basis with Roma keen on Tammy Abraham swap - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Romelu Lukaku looks certain to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis next summer with Roma keen to secure him without a transfer fee by offering Tammy Abraham in a swap move.

Tyson Fury could be forced to wait until February for his undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk after surviving an almighty scare against Francis Ngannou.

Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta's plan of having two first-choice goalkeepers in his Arsenal squad "doesn't work".

Ajax have now lost five Eredivisie matches in a row for the first time in their history after they were humiliated at rivals PSV Eindhoven with the reverse leaving them bottom of the table.

Mikel Arteta prepared to sign 'another David Raya' as Arsenal transfer plans emerge.

THE SUN

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk on December 23 officially off as Gypsy King targets new date after Francis Ngannou flop..

Vinicius Jr calls Jude Bellingham Real Madrid's new Cristiano Ronaldo… but stats show English wonderkid is even better.

Lewis Hamilton says he feels Sergio Perez has been put in a "difficult environment" because he does not have the full backing of everyone in his team.

DAILY MAIL

Daniel Ricciardo has piled more pressure on Sergio Perez for the second Red Bull seat after scoring his first points since returning to Formula One with a seventh-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix.

NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost says he's 'doing well' after collapsing during Eredivisie clash as he thanks fans and team-mates for their support from hospital.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Police investigate Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player's death after throat cut by opponent's blade.

DAILY STAR

Tommy Fury's next fight has potentially been agreed with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr - who is 30 years his senior - after they crossed paths in Saudi Arabia.

SCOTTISH SUN

Masked man Danilo insists he's left injury fears behind after claiming Rangers winner versus Hearts.

DAILY RECORD

Greg Taylor plays down Celtic 'injustice' narrative but delivers honest verdict on nightmare away run.