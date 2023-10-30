Premier League investigating Chelsea over Willian and Samuel Eto'o transfers - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

A Premier League investigation into secret transfer-related payments made by Chelsea during the Roman Abramovich era will include the scrutiny of financial transactions around the signings of Willian and Samuel Eto'o.

Erik ten Hag has claimed that Manchester United are incapable of playing like his successful Ajax team because the players in his squad are more accustomed to long-ball football.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marcus Rashford partied in a nightclub after Manchester United's emphatic derby defeat - just hours before he was due to report for training on Monday morning.

Chelsea fans have been prevented from displaying a banner that features the Star of David, with the club and the Premier League at odds over who is to blame for the decision that has been branded anti-Semitic.

A grass-roots football club is facing claims that at least one of its junior players was stopped from taking the field because the members of the opposing team were Jewish.

THE SUN

Real Madrid are ready to do business with Chelsea over a permanent deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga less than three months into his loan.

Tyson Fury stuck up his middle finger after arriving back in the UK following his win over Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury could be forced into fighting Oleksandr Usyk on December 23 despite being left battered by Francis Ngannou.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag retains the full backing of Manchester United's board despite their dismal start to the season, according to reports.

Chelsea are laying on free coaches for supporters for the club's Christmas Eve trip to Wolves to help ease their travel concerns.

Danny Drinkwater has revealed his arrest for drink-driving in 2019 was a wake-up call as he opened up on his boozing and partying during his ill-fated spell at Chelsea.

DAILY STAR

Former Premier League flop Tomas Brolin quit football at just 28 to sell vacuum cleaners just a couple of years after almost winning the Ballon d'Or.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon has revealed he would consider taking over St Johnstone as their new manager.

Livingston boss David Martindale refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at St Johnstone.

Lewis Ferguson has set Serie A alight since moving to Bologna from Aberdeen last summer - so much so, some of the biggest names in European football are said to be suitors for the Scotland international.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Ferguson anticipates that new Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be backed this January - and he should be looking close to home for one of his first signings.

Alistair Johnston joined in Celtic training ahead of their clash with St Mirren as he appears to be over his concussion scare.

Diego Simeone admits Atletico Madrid are finding it difficult amid a relentless run of games - but momentum is keeping them smiling ahead of their Celtic rematch.