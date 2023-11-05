Tottenham join Liverpool in race to sign out-of-favour Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham have joined Liverpool in the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January.

Manchester United are battling to keep highly-rated youngster Omari Forson. Teenager Forson, 19, is regarded as one of the club's best prospects and has already made in-roads towards the first team, having graduated from the academy.

Real Madrid will not make any signings in the January transfer window as they keep a space in their squad for their planned signing of Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Jamaal Lascelles has blasted Arsenal for being a bad loser. The Newcastle skipper says he was left "fuming" after his Arsenal counterpart Jorginho refused to shake hands after their battle at St James' Park.

DAILY MAIL

Marcus Rashford was conspicuously absent as Manchester United players celebrated their last-minute win over Fulham in style when they dined out at an exclusive venue in Manchester.

The PGA Tour has surprisingly determined that its players can partake in a LIV Golf promotion event next month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Luton Town's fans faced criticism on Sunday night for mocking Liverpool with chants associated with the Hillsborough disaster.

THE TIMES

Moeen Ali has said England's team was probably too old to do well at the World Cup in India.

EVENING STANDARD

Millwall are set to appoint Joe Edwards as manager and are in talks with Chelsea about securing Andy Myers as his assistant.

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to rule out the possibility of managing Tottenham again.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has no plans to sell the club - even if they go straight back down to League One.

John Eustace fears he has missed the boat on a managerial return at Bristol City. Eustace, 43, was the early favourite for a quick dugout comeback - just a couple of weeks after he was sacked by Birmingham.

THE GUARDIAN

Sri Lanka cricketers arrived at training for their game against Bangladesh in face masks, while players with asthma from either team stayed indoors amid poor air quality in smog-shrouded Delhi.

SCOTTISH SUN

Liverpool's academy manager Alex Inglethorpe is in the frame for the director of football job at Rangers.