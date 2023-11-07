Thomas Partey tells Arsenal he wants to leave in January amid Juventus interest - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Thomas Partey has reportedly told Arsenal that he wants to leave the club in January amid interest from Italian giants Juventus.

Premier League players want referees to provide in-game guidance about the amount of injury time to be added during matches amidst concerns about the greater risk of injury caused by longer games.

Football clubs face paying out huge amounts in additional appearance bonuses due to the increasing stoppage time being played in matches.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could yet return to AC Milan in an all-new partnership that would see the 42-year-old act as a club ambassador and member of head coach Stefano Pioli's backroom staff.

Image: Thomas Partey reportedly wants to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Juventus sent their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and his assistant to watch Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg against Chelsea this week ahead of a potential move for the Denmark international in January.

Centre Manu Tuilagi twice broke his hand during England's World Cup campaign but has told Sale Sharks' director of rugby Alex Sanderson that he has no intention of giving up on his international ambitions.

Image: Juventus are keeping an eye on Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

THE TIMES

The Premier League is still seeking clarity over the scope of football's independent regulator after its introduction was confirmed in the King's Speech.

Bongi Mbonambi has hit out at England for being "unprofessional" and denied he racially abused Tom Curry at the Rugby World Cup.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal will hold talks with Brazil at the end of the week before a decision is made about Gabriel Jesus joining them for international duty later this month.

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is expected to be out for at least a month having had scans on a hamstring injury.

THE SUN

The PFA fears that long VAR checks will lead to more player injuries.

Manchester United are keen on signing Jean-Clair Todibo, according to reports.

Peter Crouch is set to take on fashion star wife Abbey Clancy by releasing his own clothing range.

THE MIRROR

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked as Al Ittihad boss just six months after guiding the club to the Saudi Pro League title.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will unveil a statue to the late legendary boss Walter Smith in the new year.