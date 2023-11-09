FA launches probe as Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling appears to throw object towards Tottenham fans - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Raheem Sterling could face a ban after appearing to throw an object back into the crowd during Chelsea's chaotic Premier League clash with Tottenham on Monday.

Premier League clubs are set to vote for tougher rules on related-party commercial deals, in what will be seen as another attempt to restrict Saudi-owned Newcastle.

Chelsea's Reece James asked Gareth Southgate not to select him for the latest England squad for games against Malta and North Macedonia as he continues to regain full fitness after injury.

Wayne Rooney has blamed mobile phones and social media for the decline in leadership qualities among footballers in England.

Olympic chiefs have opened the door for virtual and simulated forms of sports to be played for medals at future Games. Kit McConnell, the International Olympic Committee's sports director, says games that are a 'full physical replication of the sport' would be welcomed on the programme.

Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss says she felt "singled out" and "self conscious" after an NBA owner allegedly sexually assaulted her at a board of governors meeting almost 30 years ago.

THE SUN

Manchester United weighed up a deal for Yann Sommer before they splashed the cash on Andre Onana this summer.

Anthony Joshua has been called out to a fight in China by Zhilei Zhang after a showdown at the 100,000-seater Bird's Nest was touted.

Gareth Southgate has broken the silence on Ben White's England absence after the Arsenal star failed to make the squad again, citing he has options that are currently ahead of him at right-back.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate explained that despite not making a fifth consecutive England squad, the door isn't closed on Raheem Sterling. Plus, explains that he's still undecided about his future as manager after his contract ends in 2024

Gareth Southgate believes he has the best striker in world football in captain Harry Kane - but admits the Bayern Munich forward would benefit from ending his career-long trophy drought.

Thomas Partey has delivered a major new injury blow for Arsenal. ‌Partey has undergone a specialist procedure for treatment on a thigh injury and is now set to miss the rest of 2023.

Nice star Khephren Thuram has said he was sure he wanted to stay at the Allianz Riviera, despite summer interest from the likes of Liverpool.

Daniel Sturridge believes Darwin Nunez has the potential to be a success at Liverpool, but says he needs to be more clinical and composed in front of goal

Manchester United fans' group, The 1958, have called on supporters to form an hour-long protest against the Glazers prior to their home game against Luton on Saturday.

Newcastle United are poised to hand a top job to former Manchester United scout Marcel Bout ahead of a pivotal transfer window.

THE TIMES

Brighton's teenage sensation Evan Ferguson says it is an honour to be compared to his boyhood hero Wayne Rooney

Marcus Rashford's brother, who is an FA-registered intermediary, has been ­arrested in the United States over ­domestic violence accusations.

Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are both understood to be ready to drop out of the forthcoming IPL season as they will otherwise spend almost six months in India this winter.

Reece James turned down the opportunity not only to report for England duty this week, adding to his 16 caps, but declined the chance to attend meetings, adding to his bond with the squad.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jurgen Klopp's press conference following the 3-2 defeat in Toulouse was interrupted by noisy fans which caused the Liverpool manager to question why the press conference was being hosted there

Lawrence Dallaglio has issued a call for rugby to use the World Cup as a modernising springboard and has warned against "paralysis by analysis" with video reviews.

Tottenham fear Micky van de Ven is set for a lengthy spell out injured, despite hoping he will not require surgery. Estimates suggest Van de Ven could be out until January at the earliest, although Tottenham are yet to put a firm timescale on his return and delayed an initial scan.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster has been given a leave of absence to look after his mental health. The club have said he is currently in the care of specialists and Vincent Kompany has offered his support

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen have made an official complaint to UEFA after Pape Habib Gueye claimed he was racially abused by PAOK fans.

Robbie Neilson's move to America as the new Tampa Bay Rowdies manager came off the back of rejecting the chance to become Philippe Clement's number two at Rangers, it has been claimed.

Livingston have appointed Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice as their new assistant manager.

Celtic have told supporters that some of the 267 Green Brigade members whose season tickets are suspended have now moved to distance themselves from the fan group.