Archie Gray: Liverpool preparing summer bid for Leeds midfielder in deal worth up to £40m - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are preparing a summer bid for Leeds' 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray in a move that could cost them over £40m.

Paolo Maldini could be set for a return to football, with reports suggesting the five-time Champions League winner is being lined up to take over as a director at Al Ittihad.

Bayern Munich are on the verge of securing the signing of the young attacking prodigy Nestory Irankunda from Adelaide United in the A-League in a deal set to shatter the current Australian national league transfer record.

Eddie Howe says he would be open to signing the likes of Ruben Neves from Saudi Arabia - a player he admits he admires - as he invited others to speculate on the motivation behind new Premier League rules that are set to block such a move.

Real Madrid's young Turkish international Arda Guler has suffered yet another injury setback that will reportedly rule him out for another month.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag has denied that he has a problem with Raphaël Varane, insisting that it is Harry Maguire's good form that is keeping the Frenchman out of the Manchester United starting XI.

David Moyes wants managers to be free to criticise referees without fear in the immediate aftermath of controversial matches.

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Reece James wanted to join up with England, contradicting Gareth Southgate's suggestions that the Chelsea right-back made himself unavailable and so "risked" his place in the squad for next summer's European Championship.

THE GUARDIAN

Emma Hayes has expressed frustration at private conversations with Chelsea being leaked to the media after the announcement that she would leave at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United's senior players to show more leadership in clutch moments and named Harry Maguire, the former captain, as one of those who can "step up".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Semi-automatic offside technology (SOAT) could reportedly be introduced next season as footballing lawmakers discuss an overhaul of how VAR works.

Jurgen Klopp warned his players that they must work harder to justify the hype around his new-look Liverpool side after consecutive poor performances.

THE SUN

Manchester United are set for an attacking fire sale in January. Brazilian flop Antony, outcast Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are in line to be dumped in the winter window.

Raheem Sterling will face no further FA action after the Chelsea attacker was accused of throwing a missile into the Tottenham crowd.

After almost six months without a job, Frank Lampard could be set for a return to management. The former Chelsea and England ace has been linked with the vacant managerial position at League One side Oxford United.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will not have influence in the club's transfer activity this January. Recruitment will be handled exclusively by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart with support from Todd Boehly.

DAILY MIRROR

Moises Caicedo has revealed that Enzo Fernandez convinced him to turn down Liverpool in favour of a move to Chelsea.

Joe Gomez is ready to "embrace" the challenge of playing as a full-back for Liverpool despite favouring a more central role.

Manchester United's squad are starting to question some of the methods of manager Erik ten Hag after a disastrous start to the season.

Jose Mourinho opted to single out Edoardo Bove in the aftermath of Roma's dismal 2-0 Europa League defeat by Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have reportedly deployed a transfer policy with four key facets - and it's limiting Brendan Rodgers' ability to compete financially with their Champions League rivals.

SCOTTISH SUN

Lee McCulloch reckons his coaching career is over after he didn't join Robbie Neilson at USL side Tampa Bay Rowdies as his assistant.

The Green Brigade have warned Celtic chiefs that they will launch a "day of action" if their situation is not resolved by their match with Motherwell.