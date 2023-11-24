Manchester United and Chelsea lead Premier League chase for 16-year-old Palmeiras wonderkid Messinho - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United and Chelsea have joined what is turning into a Premier League bidding war for 16-year-old Brazil talent Messinho, who currently plays for Palmeiras.

Mauricio Pochettino will fork out thousands of pounds by taking players and staff out for dinner following his three yellow cards for unruly behaviour this season.

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique feels only Manchester United deciding they are a long-term project will keep Erik ten Hag in his role by the time the 2023-24 season ends.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona will be looking to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window after confirmation that teenage star Gavi suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Spain.

Pep Guardiola promised he will stay in charge of Manchester City even if they are relegated to League One if found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Mason Mount is unlikely to be available for Manchester United first-team action until Christmas after suffering a calf injury.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he has been "frustrated" at being dismissed in managerial circles just for his Australian background and wonders if the door might have been shut on managers from the country if he had struggled at Celtic.

Jude Bellingham's rise to the top of football's megastars could next see him sign a multi-million pound endorsement with French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Eyebrows were raised within the Football Association when Barnsley did not even request a personal hearing over their ineligible player charge which saw them expelled from the FA Cup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has revealed his incredible journey to stardom at Stamford Bridge and says he was still playing football in bare feet in Senegal as recently as six years ago.

Erik ten Hag's agent Kees Vos will be back in court in the Netherlands next month, facing one of his former clients Stefan de Vrij in an appeal against a £4m-plus payout he was ordered to make in damages over the SEG agency's handling of his free transfer move to Inter Milan in 2018.

Surrey chairman Oli Slipper is keen to embrace The Hundred further but wants a rebrand of the Oval Invincibles, potentially just using their county name instead.

DAILY STAR

Tickets for England's high-profile friendly with Brazil were sold out before even reaching the stage where they would be made available to the general public.

Real Madrid have already "made contact" with Roberto de Zerbi - according to a report in Spain - as they seek to get a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in place by the time his current deal expires next summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League stars have been complaining to the PFA that a sharp rise in injuries, in particular muscular strains and pulls, are being caused by the time it takes to make VAR decisions.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United want Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and PSG striker Hugo Ekitike in January but any deals will have to be done in the loan market because of FFP rules.

Novak Djokovic has slammed anti-doping officials for the "shameful" decision to notify him he had been selected for testing 90 minutes before his Davis Cup clash with Cameron Norrie.

David Gower would be open to becoming the next chairman of the MCC after emerging as a possible contender.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to make a renewed effort to sign Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden in January.

Barry Ferguson believes his nephew Lewis could be on the move to a "massive" club as early as January amid reported interest from Juventus in the Bologna captain.