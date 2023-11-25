 Skip to content

Steve Cooper needs a win as Nottingham Forest boss with club's owner growing increasingly frustrated - Paper Talk

Plus: Aaron Ramsdale tops Wolves' wishlist as a replacement for Jose Sa; Derby braced for bids for starlet Cruz Allen; Chelsea want a new striker in January but Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney could be out of reach; Dimitri De Conde won't be joining Rangers from Genk as director of football

Saturday 25 November 2023 23:23, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Steve Cooper needs a win as Nottingham Forest manager with the club's ambitious owner growing increasingly frustrated.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk was shown a straight red - not a second yellow - against Forest because his language to the referee was personally abusive.

The Glazer family is spending £250,000 a week in legal and consultancy fees in a bid to sell a share of Manchester United to Sir Jim Ratcliffe - more than they pay club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says Sir Jim Ratcliffe is edging closer to securing a significant stake in Manchester United, but news is not expected until next week

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea want to sign a new striker for Mauricio Pochettino in the January transfer window but Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney could now prove to be out of reach.

Also See:

Liverpool are due to pay Benfica an extra £8.5million for Darwin Nunez after he made his 60th appearance for the club in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

Liverpool&#39;s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino threatened to cancel the day off for his Chelsea players, such was his anger and disappointment at their spectacular collapse at St James' Park.

England legend Sarah Taylor is set to leave her role as wicketkeeping coach as the exodus from Sussex continues.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Aaron Ramsdale is top of Wolves' January wishlist as a replacement for Jose Sa, but the cash-strapped side want to wait until the summer to pay for the Arsenal keeper.

Aaron Ramsdale pictured during Arsenal&#39;s Premier League clash with Brentford

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to land a "a multi-million-pound endorsement deal with Louis Vuitton" after his incredible start at Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring Real Madrid&#39;s equaliser against Barcelona

Derby are braced for bids to whisk away top talent Cruz Allen. The Welsh youth cap, 16, is already tearing it up in the Rams' Under-18 side and that has alerted Manchester United. Chelsea and Newcastle are also on the midfielder's trail.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement says the balance of Rangers' squad isn't right - and he's ready to fix it in January.

Dimitri De Conde won't be joining Rangers as director of football after confirming he'll be staying at Genk.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, F1, NFL and more