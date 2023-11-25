Steve Cooper needs a win as Nottingham Forest boss with club's owner growing increasingly frustrated - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Steve Cooper needs a win as Nottingham Forest manager with the club's ambitious owner growing increasingly frustrated.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk was shown a straight red - not a second yellow - against Forest because his language to the referee was personally abusive.

The Glazer family is spending £250,000 a week in legal and consultancy fees in a bid to sell a share of Manchester United to Sir Jim Ratcliffe - more than they pay club captain Bruno Fernandes.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea want to sign a new striker for Mauricio Pochettino in the January transfer window but Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney could now prove to be out of reach.

Liverpool are due to pay Benfica an extra £8.5million for Darwin Nunez after he made his 60th appearance for the club in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino threatened to cancel the day off for his Chelsea players, such was his anger and disappointment at their spectacular collapse at St James' Park.

England legend Sarah Taylor is set to leave her role as wicketkeeping coach as the exodus from Sussex continues.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Aaron Ramsdale is top of Wolves' January wishlist as a replacement for Jose Sa, but the cash-strapped side want to wait until the summer to pay for the Arsenal keeper.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to land a "a multi-million-pound endorsement deal with Louis Vuitton" after his incredible start at Real Madrid.

Derby are braced for bids to whisk away top talent Cruz Allen. The Welsh youth cap, 16, is already tearing it up in the Rams' Under-18 side and that has alerted Manchester United. Chelsea and Newcastle are also on the midfielder's trail.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement says the balance of Rangers' squad isn't right - and he's ready to fix it in January.

Dimitri De Conde won't be joining Rangers as director of football after confirming he'll be staying at Genk.