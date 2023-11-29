Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper retains support of owner Evangelos Marinakis despite mounting pressure - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Newcastle United have been to court to stop HM Revenue and Customs using material seized during a raid of the club as part of an investigation into an alleged multi-million-pound tax scandal there.

Steve Cooper retains the full support of Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis ahead of a crucial run of games.

Celtic and Lazio are facing punishment from UEFA following ugly scenes in their latest Champions League clash that included the Scottish club's supporters being taunted with offensive banners.

Grassroots women's and girls' football has been given a cash injection of £30m for new artificial pitches, which will reserve peak-time slots for bookings by female teams.

A proposal to divert Roman Abramovich's £2.34bn Chelsea sale fund to Israel rather than Ukraine was discussed after the Hamas terrorist attack, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Paris Saint-Germain are now favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

The Premier League has written to the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, rejecting his claim that there was an "abuse of process" in the hearings that led to Everton being docked 10 points for breaching spending rules.

Police in Newport Beach, California, are looking into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl in their jurisdiction, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

UEFA have held talks about following the Premier League's less strict interpretation of the handball law in an attempt to reduce the award of harsh penalties such as that which denied Newcastle victory over Paris Saint -ermain.

Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United's purchase of Casemiro as a 'terrible' buy as the £70m midfielder struggles for form and fitness in his second season at the club.

England defender Lucy Bronze has highlighted the team's desire to build a legacy after the government and the FA agreed to inject £30m into creating football pitches for the use of women and girls.

Nike and Alberto Salazar, the disgraced American former distance running coach, have settled a $20m lawsuit with Mary Cain, who had claimed she suffered physical and emotional abuse when she was a member of an elite training group based at the sportswear giant's headquarters in Oregon.

Norwich forward Hwang Ui-jo has been suspended from the South Korean national team after an allegation was made that he illegally filmed a sex tape with his ex-girlfriend.

Arsenal will allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

Ex-Tottenham player Marcus Edwards has suffered a car accident while heading to training with current side Sporting Lisbon.

Lionel Scaloni is expected to step down as Argentina boss after next summer's Copa America.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in a $1bn (£790m) class action lawsuit in the United States over his affiliation with the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs served a one-match ban after strong criticism of referee Anthony Taylor, The Football Association have confirmed.

Saudi Arabia have made another huge statement signing - by poaching Manchester City's top commercial executive.

Manchester United's recruitment team are planning to sign a new holding midfielder in January to replace Sofyan Amrabat.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to green-light four new arrivals at Manchester United in January, with a defensive midfielder among their priorities.

Manchester United have reportedly been told by Crystal Palace they have 'no chance' of signing Marc Guehi until after the 2024 European Championships.

Armando Broja is determined to stay at Chelsea despite the threat of another striker arriving at Stamford Bridge in January.

An agent has claimed that AC Milan are one of a number of clubs who are vying to sign David Turnbull this summer, with his Celtic future unclear.