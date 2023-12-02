Liverpool not interested in Kylian Mbappe move this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Liverpool are reportedly not interested in making a move for Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The champions of Euro 2024 will pocket £24m in prize money if they win every game at the tournament.

Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque is finally set to join Barcelona later this month following his £26m signing from Athletico-PR last summer.

Steve Bruce is eyeing a return to management and has thrown his hat in the ring for the vacant Republic of Ireland job.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea look set for major transfer disappointment after Napoli claimed Victor Osimhen was on the verge of committing his future to them.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is seeking a centre-half in the winter window, with Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and Leeds' Charlie Cresswell in his sights.

Barcelona could reportedly release Robert Lewandowski as a free agent thanks to a bizarre clause in his contract.

Chelsea rejected a loan offer for Benoit Badiashile from AC Milan, according to reports.

Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic has confirmed that he wants to stay at Juventus.

Galatasaray are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to beat Premier League clubs to the signing of wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo, according to reports.

Arsenal are prepared to sell Thomas Partey in January in a bid to raise transfer funds, according to reports.

Image: Arsenal's Thomas Partey could be sold in January

THE ATHLETIC

English football's independent regulator has made its first appointment, with Martyn Henderson joining as interim chief operating officer in January.

Gary O'Neil hopes the injury Jose Sa sustained in Wolves' 2-1 defeat to Arsenal "shouldn't be serious," insisting he was substituted as a precautionary measure.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Real Madrid want to bring former midfielder Xabi Alonso back to the Bernabeu as coach - and that would deliver a huge blow to the succession plans of both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Lionel Messi admits he deliberately tried to humiliate Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City are tracking the Argentine teenager who has been dubbed the next Lionel Messi - River Plate sensation Claudio Echeverri.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is about to double his money at Old Trafford - without a new contract.

Erik ten Hag has been so impressed by 16-year-old Jack Fletcher - son of Manchester United legend and current technical director, Darren Fletcher - that he's planning to fast-track him into the first team squad.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Tiger Woods and his fellow player directors have written to the rest of the PGA Tour membership to try to calm the fevered speculation of Jon Rahm imminently moving to LIV Golf.

Will Jacks has revealed that he found out he had not received a central contract from England via social media.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Livingston shareholders have launched a legal challenge to the takeover of the Premiership club.

SUNDAY MAIL

Craig Gordon has his eyes set on a personal battle with Manuel Neuer in Scotland's Euro 2024 opener against Germany.