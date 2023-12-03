Manchester City forward Erling Haaland faces FA charge after blasting referee Simon Hooper- Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United could reportedly sell Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to Juventus for just £26m; Bayern Munich are reportedly scouting three potential long-term replacements for Manuel Neuer
Sunday 3 December 2023 22:50, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY STAR
Erling Haaland faces an FA charge after blasting referee Simon Hooper following Manchester City's six-goal thriller with Tottenham at the Etihad.
Olympiakos's Greek Super League clash with Volos was suspended after police accidentally tear-gassed the players.
THE SUN
Manchester United could reportedly sell Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to Juventus for just £26m.
Bayern Munich are reportedly scouting three potential long-term replacements for Manuel Neuer.
DAILY MAIL
Reading boss Ruben Selles and head of football operations Mark Bowen have forfeited their wages until staff at the club receive their November pay in full.
Ref's body PGMOL is seeking a new chair in a role which may take some pressure off the shoulders of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb.
Officials at Blackpool have been left seething at the FA over the ludicrously late postponement of their FA Cup tie with Forest Green.
DAILY MIRROR
A furious Steve McClaren once again had to order Manchester United's players to go and applaud their fans following yet another pathetic performance against Newcastle.
Roy Hodgson says Eberechi Eze will attempt to train next week against the wishes of Crystal Palace's medical staff.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
David Warner looks set to be given the fairytale hometown Test send-off he craves, despite fierce criticism from former team-mate Mitchell Johnson for his part in the sandpaper scandal and for having a "tailender's average" in recent years.
THE ATHLETIC
French side Nantes have confirmed one of their supporters died before their Ligue 1 match against Nice on Saturday night.
Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that Vitor Roque will join the Spanish club in the January transfer window.
THE GUARDIAN
Rory McIlroy believes "elite pros" and equipment makers are to blame for an expected rule change which will reduce how far golf balls travel.
SCOTTISH SUN
Philippe Clement has revealed that he "didn't know" Rangers' new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen, despite working at Genk at the same time.