Nottingham Forest to sack Steve Cooper with Julen Lopetegui lined up to replace him - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Nottingham Forest are set to sack Steve Cooper after the dismal 5-0 defeat to Fulham - with Julen Lopetegui and Marco Silva among the candidates in the frame to take over

Dele Alli is nearing an Everton return after long-term injury as Sean Dyche confirmed the former England and Spurs star is 'back on the grass' and targeting his first Toffees appearance in over a year

Pep Guardiola made a shock claim that he will retire if Manchester City win the treble again this season as the Spaniard targets more silverware at the Etihad.

Eddie Howe says he has never seen a 17-year-old be thrown into such high-profile matches and perform like Lewis Miley, and the emergence of the 'unique' academy star could change Newcastle's plans to sign cover for Sandro Tonali in January.

THE SUN

Juventus hope to persuade Manchester City to carry on paying most of Kalvin Phillips' wages if he joins them next month.

Manchester City bid for a 21-year-old Lionel Messi, according to former manager Mark Hughes.

Lionel Messi admitted he almost followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has offered an update on James Maddison's recovery from an ankle injury he picked up against Chelsea last month, describing it as a "slow burner".

Carl Froch has predicted Deontay Wilder will need less than three minutes to KO Anthony Joshua.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tino Livramento wants to play for England over Scotland after becoming one of Newcastle's best signings since their takeover.

Golf's governing bodies are locked in a row with the PGA Tour and the game's top equipment makers after announcing their decision to rein back how far the ball can travel.

Bath are closing in on an extraordinary double-signing ahead of next season, with Henry Arundell and World Cup winner RG Snyman both on the verge of a move to the West Country club.

Andrew Flintoff will be part of England's coaching team for the Twenty20 series against West Indies as his involvement with the national side continues.

EVENING STANDARD

West Ham and Crystal Palace are both keen on a January move for striker Hugo Ekitike, who Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to loan out or sell for the right price.

West Ham will listen to offers for Pablo Fornals in January, despite triggering a one-year extension on his contract.