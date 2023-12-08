Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho has missed a number of training sessions after being exiled - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jadon Sancho has missed a number of training sessions since being exiled from Manchester United's first team. The winger is understood to still be on full pay and the club have not fined him for missing training as he has always had a reason.

Ten Hag on Sancho's future: He knows what he has to do Erik ten Hag has indicated the door is still open for Jadon Sancho to save his Manchester United career but said the winger must buy into the culture he has created at the club.



"It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that," the Man Utd manager said ahead of Saturday's visit of Bournemouth. "What will happen there, he knows what he has to do, if he wants to return it is up to him. He knows what he has to do, it is up to him."

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Manchester United's clash with Bournemouth.

Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto has been banned from the first team until the end of January.

Nottingham Forest's woes are piling up - following a litter warning from Fulham's local council. A security lanyard belonging to Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was hurled into a bush outside Craven Cottage on Wednesday after the Midlands club was trashed 5-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett reports Nottingham Forest are set to sack boss Steve Cooper if they lose to Wolves on Saturday

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal centre-half William Saliba says Aston Villa's title charge is no surprise to him - and he is bracing himself for one of their toughest games of the season.

Aston Villa

Arsenal Saturday 9th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Former Arsenal player Mesut Ozil has called Tottenham 'Bottle Job FC' in a brutal swipe at Ange Postecoglou's side.

Valencia are holding out for £34m for midfield talent Javi Guerra amid interest from Manchester United and Juventus, it has been claimed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The DP World Tour will not be rushed into ripping up its Ryder Cup eligibility rules and will instead see where the merger negotiations go in the wake of Jon Rahm's £450m LIV move before bowing to Rory McIlroy's demands.

A high ranking official has pointed the finger of blame at Patrick Cantlay for the £450m Jon Rahm defection that has knocked the PGA Tour onto the back foot in the Saudi merger negotiations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir explains what impact Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf means for the sport as a whole

Henry Arundell will not be available for England in the forthcoming Six Nations unless he chooses to leave Racing 92 at the end of the season and sign a hybrid contract with Bath and the Rugby Football Union.

DAILY MAIL

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are reportedly set for talks today over a potential swap deal that could see the Red Devils outcast Jadon Sancho return to the German club.

Everton defender James Tarkowski has invited football fans to 'come watch us play' after the Toffees climbed out of the relegation zone in beating Newcastle on Thursday night - but would be 10th without their points deduction.

New footage has emerged from Everton's 3-0 win last night showing Jordan Pickford making an obscene gesture to Newcastle fans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Pickford delighted the Everton fans with some light-hearted antics in the closing stages of the 3-0 victory over Newcastle at Goodison Park

Saudi Arabia are weighing up holding the 2034 World Cup in summer, despite the extreme heat expected in the Middle East at that point in the year.



SCOTTISH SUN

John Park has left Rangers following the arrival of new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.

Edinburgh City could be forced to field a team of kids against Stirling Albion tomorrow - amid fears they could be heading for administration.

DAILY RECORD

John Lundstram hinted he's had dialogue with Rangers over the possibility of extending his contract beyond the summer, but the midfielder was keen to give little away.