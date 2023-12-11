Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres on Chelsea January shortlist in striker search - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are likely to target a high-profile striker in January, with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres all on their shortlist, but they will probably have to sell players first because of FFP concerns.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's "annus horribilis" is being recognised as a "disaster" inside Stamford Bridge with the club now facing a big decision over whether to stand by their 2023 transfer policy of focusing on younger signings.

Dean Smith appears to have beaten off competition from Frank Lampard and is expected to be confirmed as Charlotte FC manager in the next few days.

Aston Villa have finally received new shirts from kit manufacturer Castore some three months after their men's and women's teams complained they were becoming too heavy with sweat and risked performances being impaired.

Football Supporters Association chief Malcolm Clarke says PGMOL head Howard Webb has not done enough to speed up VAR decisions, which was the biggest frustration from fans polled during the summer.

West Ham remain 100 per cent behind David Moyes as manager after the 5-0 thrashing by Fulham but remain in no rush to offer the Scot a new contract.

Teams in the Gallagher Premiership will have maximum squad sizes imposed on them as part of the new Professional Game Partnership with the Rugby Football Union. The likely proposal will be 35 senior players and a further 12 in a "transition" group.

Strategic Sports Group - a consortium of American financiers led by Liverpool owners John Henry and Tom Werner - have been chosen as the investors the PGA Tour policy board will deal with as they look for private equity investment.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are set to place seven players on the transfer list in January, with summer signing Axel Disasi - a fairly regular starter in his first season at Stamford Bridge - potentially among them.

Faruk Koca, president of Turkish club Ankaragucu, ran on to the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after his side conceded a late equaliser against Caykur Risespor on Monday evening. The referee was also kicked while lying on the ground in unsavoury scenes broadcast on live television.

Dwight Yorke says he would love to be considered as Sunderland's next manager but felt it was a "bit of a slap in the face" to not even get a response from the club when he applied for the role eventually given to Tony Mowbray.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are set to open the top tier of their new-look Anfield Road Stand when Manchester United visit this weekend, taking their capacity to 57,000.

Mauricio Pochettino will focus on adding height to his Chelsea squad in January and could also bring in another goalkeeper to challenge Robert Sanchez for the No 1 jersey.

Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are under serious consideration by England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024.

Tottenham striker Richarlison has revealed the extent of a groin injury which forced him to go as far as not shooting during pre-match sessions and also admitted it had a huge impact on his mental health.

Chelsea may have to consider cashing in on England midfielder Conor Gallagher in January as they struggle to comply with Premier League spending rules.

Mary Earps fever continued on Monday morning as the much-anticipated launch of the latest batch of her England goalkeeper shirt saw them sell out within five minutes.

Liverpool will consider bringing Rhys Williams back to the club from his loan spell at Aberdeen, first to provide cover for an injury-hit defence and possibly then to send him to another team as he has been unable to force his way into the Dons squad.

James Milner has revealed he might have carried on playing for England had Gareth Southgate been appointed before his decision to retire had been made public.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner, who is currently without a job, has emerged as a leading contender to take over at Nottingham Forest if they move on from Steve Cooper.

THE SUN

Manchester United will allow forward Anthony Martial to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, his ninth at Old Trafford.

Graham Potter is on a "highly ambitious" shortlist to take over as Stoke City manager according to reports in the Potteries media.

Manchester City will not host their traditional big Christmas party this year, in part due to their commitments at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Jadon Sancho has been offered to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain which claim Manchester United want Raphinha in a swap deal.

Real Madrid's £60m deal to sign Brazil talent Endrick only happened after Chelsea mysteriously pulled the plug on a move the player's father Douglas thought had been agreed.

Everton want to recall Mason Holgate from his loan spell at Southampton because of a lack of playing time with Middlesbrough, Watford and Rangers all keen on taking him in January.

EVENING STANDARD

Reuell Walters, Lino Sousa and Ethan Nwaneri have all travelled with Arsenal for their final Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.

DAILY EXPRESS

Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed he was struggling to get out of bed because of the back injury that forced him to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin. The Greek star's condition is improving and still hopes to play in the United Cup in early January.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Brown has emerged as the favourite to take over as manager of Queen's Park with former Celtic team-mate Charlie Mulgrew as his main competition.

St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown says no party is anywhere near making an offer to buy the club from him despite interest from the USA.