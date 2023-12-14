Man Utd midfielder Casemiro of interest to PSG - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a move for Casemiro, according to reports.

Manchester United are struggling to shift £73m flop Jadon Sancho.

Millionaire ex-Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin, who splashed cash on Premier League stars, is on the run from the cops.

Ivan Toney is said to be "really excited" about the prospect of joining Arsenal, reports suggest.

Juventus are offering Moise Kean in exchange for Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's women's team have been left frustrated after their head physiotherapist was poached by the men's set-up.

Tosin Adarabioyo's return to fitness and form has stirred interest ahead of the January transfer window.

A host of top European clubs - including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid - have reportedly sent scouts to watch Mason Greenwood this season.

Andy Farrell has been given the green light to be appointed British & Irish Lions head coach for the first time in Australia in 2025 after he signed a new Ireland deal.

Image: Andy Farrell is set to be the next British and Irish Lions head coach

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool are in discussions with Fabio Carvalho over his future after an unsuccessful loan spell at RB Leipzig.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wonderkid Kendry Paez will train with Chelsea's first-team squad next week in the first of a series of settling-in visits to England planned by the Premier League club.

Maro Itoje and Jamie George are to hand Steve Borthwick a major boost ahead of the Six Nations Championship by signing contract extensions at Saracens after a historic financial intervention by the Rugby Football Union, who have offered the pair new 'enhanced hybrid contracts' to remain in England.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares is reportedly wanted by Villarreal in January.

EVENING STANDARD

Image: Victor Osimhen signed a new deal at Napoli, but that has not put Chelsea off

Chelsea are unperturbed by Victor Osimhen's new contract at Napoli as a release clause included has set the price for a summer raid.

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham need a new centre-back in January, despite Ben Davies's seamless adaption to the role.

THE TIMES

A club relegated from the Gallagher Premiership with a parachute payment would not be a welcome addition to the Championship next season.

DAILY RECORD

Tiago Arajuo is likely to arrive at Celtic in the New Year, it has been claimed.

Ann Budge and Andrew McKinlay fielded questions from fuming Hearts fans at the club's AGM - defending Steven Naismith from accusations he plays 'horrific' football.